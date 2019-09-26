Tesla Adds Spotify, Netflix, YouTube and Hulu Support

Elon Musk’s Tesla is adding a bevy of new entertainment options with the latest software system update for its electric vehicles.

The new Tesla Theater feature lets owners of Model S, Model X, and Model 3 vehicles connect to Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu (or Hulu with Live TV) accounts to stream video from the cars’ center displays. However, for safety reasons, the streaming-video features will work only while your Tesla is parked.

In addition, Tesla is enabling Spotify Premium account access in all supported markets, which the company said has been one of the most requested features from customers. Spotify joins Slacker Radio and TuneIn, which are also natively accessible in Tesla vehicles.

Tesla’s Version 10.0 software update includes a new “Caraoke” feature to let drivers or passengers sing along with tunes, and includes a library of music and song lyrics with support for multiple languages.

Tesla also is enabling browser access on all Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Standard Range vehicles. The update will enable streaming media access to Spotify, TuneIn, and Slacker while parked and connected to Wi-Fi for these cars.

Another new feature is Smart Summon: Tesla owners of models with Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot can let their car automatically navigate a parking lot and come to them (as long as their car is within their line of sight).

The new features are available in Version 10.0 of Tesla’s software, which will be distributed to customers via an over-the-air update this week, according to the company.

Other new features in Tesla’s version 10.0 software update:

Restaurants and Destinations: new “I’m Feeling Lucky” and “I’m Feeling Hungry” navigation features will navigate drivers to a local restaurant or point of interest within the car’s range.

Maps Enhancement: Search results in maps will be sorted based on distance to each destination; users can also tap on highlighted points of interest, businesses or search results in the larger map view to see business ratings, start a phone call, or begin navigating to the location.

Tesla Arcade: “Cuphead,” Studio MDHR’s run-and-gun action game, is now available in a special Tesla edition. Using a USB controller, single-player and co-op modes are available.

“Joe Mode”: A feature that lowers the cabin volume for select alerts such as parking chimes (such as when passengers are sleeping in the rear seats).