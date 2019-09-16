×

Paramount & Adobe Launch ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer Remix Contest

Janko Roettgers

Terminator: Dark Fate
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures/Kerry Brown

Adobe has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to launch a remix contest for the trailer of “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which is set to debut in theaters November 1. The winner of the contest will get $10,000 as well as a one-year Adobe Creative Cloud membership and a private screening of the movie for up to 50 people.

Adobe and Paramount are providing contestants with assets from the movie, some generic stock assets, and a few tutorial videos meant to get people started. The contest runs from September 16 to October 7, and requires participants to use some Adobe software to create their trailer.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, there are also 2 $1000 runner-up prizes, as well as one special $2000 price for a creator age 24 or under. Each of the winners may also have their videos shown at Adobe’s upcoming Max conference.

Creators are allowed to share their entries on social media, but should read the contest rules before doing so: Remixes that promote drug use, sexually explicit content and imagery that promotes “any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous” are a no-no.

Assets, rules and all the other details for the contest, which is officially called “Remix Your Fate,” can be found on a dedicated website.

 

