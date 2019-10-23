×
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi action film had an estimated media value of $6.81 million through Sunday for 796 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 14-20. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Fox, CBS and NBC, and during programming such as NFL Football, MLB Baseball and NBA Basketball. 

Just behind “Terminator: Dark Fate” in second place: Paramount’s “Playing With Fire,” which saw 717 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.73 million. 

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (EMV: $4.71 million), Universal Pictures’ “Last Christmas” ($4.12 million) and Lionsgate’s “Midway” ($4.07 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Last Christmas” has the best iSpot Attention Index (127) in the ranking, getting 27% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.81M – Terminator: Dark Fate

Impressions: 292,281,522
Attention Score: 93.31
Attention Index: 77
National Airings: 796
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.43M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$4.73M – Playing With Fire

Impressions: 240,927,450
Attention Score: 93.56
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 717
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.42M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/17/19

$4.71M – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Impressions: 414,404,521
Attention Score: 94.31
Attention Index: 91
National Airings: 891
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 61
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.6M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 07/24/19

$4.12M – Last Christmas

Impressions: 234,832,895
Attention Score: 96.22
Attention Index: 127
National Airings: 670
Networks: 25
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.08M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 08/14/19

$4.07M – Midway

Impressions: 226,286,642
Attention Score: 95.68
Attention Index: 116
National Airings: 385
Networks: 17
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 3
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.40M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/01/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/14/2019 and 10/20/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

