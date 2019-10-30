×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Terminator: Dark Fate Gabriel Luna
CREDIT: INDUSTRIAL LIGHT & MAGIC

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi action film had an estimated media value of $7.8 million through Sunday for 1,071 national ad airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 21-27. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including CBS, Fox and NBC, and during programming such as NFL Football, NBA Basketball and “The Walking Dead.”  

Just behind “Terminator: Dark Fate” in second place: Paramount’s “Playing With Fire,” which saw 996 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.94 million. 

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Ford v. Ferrari” (EMV: $4.33 million), Lionsgate’s “Midway” ($3.8 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Last Christmas” ($3.66 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Last Christmas” has the best iSpot Attention Index (135) in the ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.8M – Terminator: Dark Fate

Impressions: 396,866,231
Attention Score: 93.35
Attention Index: 78
National Airings: 1,071
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: CBS, FOX
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.28M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$4.94M – Playing With Fire

Impressions: 253,025,215
Attention Score: 95.40
Attention Index: 111
National Airings: 996
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.7M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/17/19

$4.33M – Ford v. Ferrari

Impressions: 178,846,347
Attention Score: 96.06
Attention Index: 124
National Airings: 175
Networks: 20
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.52M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/02/19

$3.8M – Midway

Impressions: 209,747,519
Attention Score: 94.10
Attention Index: 87
National Airings: 288
Networks: 19
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 5
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.12M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/01/19

$3.66M – Last Christmas

Impressions: 239,020,701
Attention Score: 96.65
Attention Index: 135
National Airings: 681
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.72M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 08/14/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/21/2019 and 10/27/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger arrives on the red

    Film News Roundup: Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins Amy Poehler's Drama 'Moxie'

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Schwarzenegger will star in high school drama “Moxie” for Netflix with Amy Poehler directing; Blake DeLong boards a Billie Holiday movie; “Bombshell” moves up a week; and UTA topper Jeremy Zimmer heads a veterans group.  CASTING Patrick Schwarzenegger has joined the cast of Amy Poehler’s high-school drama “Moxie” for [...]

  • Linda Hamilton, left, and Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' to Take Down 'Harriet,' 'Motherless Brooklyn'

    Paramount’s “Terminator” franchise is back to rule box office charts. “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the sixth installment in the sci-fi series, should earn $40 million when it bows in over 4,000 North American theaters, while some estimates show that figure could reach $47 million. Though it will launch against three other nationwide releases, “Dark Fate” is [...]

  • peppa pig festival of fun

    Music and Film Execs Look to Strike a Chord With Kids

    Chasing the ever-lucrative, ever-changing market for children’s entertainment has always been a struggle, and nowhere are the challenges more acute than in music. Variety’s Music for Screens summit will bring together execs from Disney Channel, DreamWorks Animation and eOne, along with songwriters Antonina Armato and Kay Hanley, for a panel moderated by BMI’s VP of [...]

  • Mark Ruffalo stars as "Robert Bilott"

    Mark Ruffalo, Todd Haynes Talk 'Dark Waters': 'Our Environmental Future Is at Stake'

    Mark Ruffalo debuted his latest film “Dark Waters” to an eager audience on Monday night at Harmony Gold in Hollywood, sitting amid the audience as he watched the fully finished project for the first time himself. After the screening, the Oscar nominee and film’s producer was joined for a conversation, led by moderator Pete Hammond, [...]

  • Jeremy Irons Watchmen

    'Watchmen's' Jeremy Irons to Play Horse Trainer Henry Cecil in 'Frankel'

    Jeremy Irons, currently appearing in HBO’s “Watchmen” and an Oscar winner with “Reversal of Fortune,” is to star in and produce biopic “Frankel,” which WaZabi Films will be selling at next week’s AFM. Irons plays horse trainer Sir Henry Cecil, who fought years of failure and illness to make Frankel the greatest champion racehorse of [...]

  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie- Farmageddon

    Studiocanal Taps Hugh Spearing As Head of Global Marketing, Publicity, Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    Studiocanal, the pan-European film and TV production/distribution arm of Vivendi-owned Canal Plus Group, has appointed Hugh Spearing as its head of global marketing, publicity and distribution strategy. Spearing joined Studiocanal in 2004 and was previously in charge of international marketing. In his new role, Spearing is overseeing international distribution, global marketing and publicity with teams [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad