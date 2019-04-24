APOS: Tencent Video, Vice Media Hatch Premium Youth Series for China

China’s Tencent Video and global studio Vice Media have joined forces to create a premium youth series exploring hype culture.

The eight-part series, with episodes of 25 minutes each, will explore a generation obsessed with finding the next big thing. The series, to be produced by Vice Studios, is earmarked for a late 2019 release through Tencent Video.

It will follow young tribes navigating the ever-shifting ways of defining and reflecting identity. The production will take in China, Japan, India, the U.K., Germany, U.S., Russia, Nigeria and Jamaica.

“Growing up amid the booming of the Internet, young Chinese are boldly showing their own personality and growing into a young generation with unique values,” said Zhu Lexian, deputy director of documentary content management center at Tencent Video. “Tencent Video is looking forward to tracking the global trends shaping this, searching for the creative sources of inspiration and bringing it to our audience so that they can better engage with the wave of globalization and [find] their place in the world.”

Hosi Simon, Vice’s CEO for Asia-Pacific, said: “This Tencent Video content series will track and champion this change and their celebration of identity, giving voice to new culture creators the world over.”

Vice has previously produced China series, including: “Just Dance,” a docuseries profiling street dancing across the country; the “Young Chinese” series, on China’s young generation; and alternative music-focused “Trap in Southwest.”

Tencent Video currently serves more than 100 million daily users, and provides a variety of subscription services to more than 82 million paying members.

The announcement was made at the APOS conference in Indonesia. On the eve of the conference, Vice announced another linkup in Asia, with Singapore’s Mediacorp.