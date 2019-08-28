×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Netflix Partner Telltale Games to Be Revived Under New Leadership

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix - Telltale Minecraft Story Mode
CREDIT: Telltale Games

Telltale Games, the studio behind the “Walking Dead” video game as well as Netflix’s “Minecraft: Storymode Adventure” series, is being brought back to life by two game industry veterans, Polygon was first to report Wednesday.

The studio’s assets have been purchased by Jamie Ottilie and Brian Waddle, two game industry executives without a prior connection to Telltale. The duo now wants to monetize Telltale’s existing catalog, and develop new titles that follow Telltale’s proven model of story-based episodic gaming. They told Polygon that they were looking to rehire some of Telltale’s staff on a freelance basis, but keep the company small for the coming months.

However, Telltale won’t be able to keep working on some its best-known franchises. The rights to “The Walking Dead” are now owned by Skybound, and the rights to Netflix titles reverted back to the streaming giant. In addition to the “Minecraft” interactive adventure, Telltale had also been tapped to develop a “Stranger Things” game for Netflix.

The new Telltale will have the rights to some of the other franchises it worked on in the past, including back-catalog rights to “The Wolf Among Us” and “Batman,” according to Polygon. The company also owns the full rights to its own IP.

Telltale surprised the industry when it laid off its entire staff of 250 in September of 2018. The company had been in talks to raise new funding, but wasn’t able to close those deals in time.

Earlier this summer, Netflix released a “Stranger Things” game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Mac and PC. The company also announced plans for a “Stranger Things” mobile game, which is set to be released in 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • The Goldfinch trailer

    ‘The Goldfinch’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “The Goldfinch.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $2.97 million through Sunday for 441 national ad airings on 38 networks. [...]

  • vevo vewd partnership

    Vevo Partners With Vewd to Bring Music Videos to TiVos, Smart TVs

    Major label-owned Vevo has struck a partnership with smart TV operating system provider Vewd to bring music videos to TiVo DVRs as well as smart TVs from manufacturers like Sony, Hisense and Philips. The two companies have struck a global distribution deal, meaning that Vevo content will reach consumers in North America, Europe, Latin America [...]

  • vizio filmmaker mode

    Hollywood Coalition Wants to Help You Turn off Motion Smoothing on Your TV

    Filmmakers and cinephiles alike have long taken issue with motion smoothing and other forms of video post-processing on modern-day TVs. Developed for more fluid video-game play, motion smoothing is being blamed for ruining the cinematic look of movies and TV shows. Now, the industry has united to make it easier for consumers to watch their [...]

  • Piracy Stock

    Eight Charged with Running Illegal TV Show and Movie Streaming Services

    Eight people have been charged with conspiring to violate federal criminal copyright law which resulted in the loss of millions of dollars by television program and film copyright owners. Kristopher Lee Dallmann, Darryl Julius Polo, Douglas M. Courson, Felipe Garcia, Jared Edward Jaurequi, Peter H. Huber, Yoany Vaillant, and Luis Angel Villarino were indicted by [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Reportedly Working on New Snapchat-Like Messaging App for Instagram

    Facebook has been working on a new private messaging app for Instagram, according to a report by The Verge. The new app, dubbed Threads, is meant to help users share their location and other details with their closest Instagram friends. A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment. Threads allows users to exchange private messages with their [...]

  • HBO Max and NBCUniversal Streaming Services

    HBO Max Is on a Buying Spree, but NBCUniversal's Streaming Slate a Mystery

    HBO Max has been on a buying spree, with the nascent streamer snatching up a number of high-profile original projects as it visits the WarnerMedia vault to extract existing properties. While the final product is still under wraps until spring, the underlying ethos of the subscription video-on-demand service is starting to take shape. Its budding [...]

  • the line arvore

    First Look: Trailer for Venice-bound VR Experience 'The Line' (EXCLUSIVE)

    This week, Venice Film Festival attendees will get to see the world premiere of “The Line,” a new virtual reality (VR) film coming out of Brazil. Sao Paulo-based Arvore Immersive Experiences exclusively shared the trailer with Variety and its audience. The 12-minute interactive VR film follows the story of Pedro and Rosa, 2 miniature dolls [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad