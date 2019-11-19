×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Telemundo Launches First Snapchat Show, ‘Diego Street Magic’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Diego Winburn - Telemundo Snapchat
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, looking to tap into Snapchat’s youth-skewing user base, launched its first exclusive show on Snapchat.

Telemundo’s 10-episode “Diego Street Magic” features Mexican-American magician Diego Winburn performing magic tricks and illusions on the streets of New York City. After premiering Nov. 19, new episodes will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid-December on Snapchat’s Discover page. The show will be “English-dominant but Hispanic-relevant,” according to Telemundo, to serve a bilingual and bicultural younger audience.

Snapchat, after hitting a lull last year, has resumed its growth and averages 210 million daily active users, who spend an average of 30 minutes on the app daily. The median age of U.S. Hispanics is 15 years lower than non-Hispanics — a stat that impelled Telemundo to create original content for Snap, according to Romina Rosado, SVP of digital media and emerging businesses for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“Our audience is digital-first which is why we continue to expand our storytelling and content development to new platforms and new formats,” Rosado said. “We are thrilled to be launching ‘Diego Street Magic’ and to do so with Snapchat, an ideal partner to reach today’s hyperconnected Hispanic with a fresh, urban take on magic.”

“Diego Street Magic” was produced by NBCUniversal Digital Lab in partnership with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and October Films. After the full series airs exclusively on Snapchat, episodes will be available on Telemundo’s official YouTube page.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Roger Lynch Code Media

    Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch: 'The Jury Is Out' on Apple News Plus

    Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch told the audience of Recode’s Code Media conference that he hadn’t made up his mind yet about Apple’s news subscription service. “I think the jury is out,” Lynch said, adding that he had inherited Condé Nast’s deal with Apple from his predecessor. “I hope Apple News Plus is wildly successful,” [...]

  • Diego Winburn - Telemundo Snapchat

    Telemundo Launches First Snapchat Show, 'Diego Street Magic'

    NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, looking to tap into Snapchat’s youth-skewing user base, launched its first exclusive show on Snapchat. Telemundo’s 10-episode “Diego Street Magic” features Mexican-American magician Diego Winburn performing magic tricks and illusions on the streets of New York City. After premiering Nov. 19, new episodes will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid-December on [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Disney Plus Is Not Hampering Netflix Yet, Analysts Say -- But It's Only Been a Week

    One week after the launch of Disney Plus, Wall Street analysts are scouring tea leaves for signs of how the Mouse House’s streaming service is faring — and whether it’s taken a bite out of Netflix. Disney Plus’ launch in the first week had “little to no impact” on Netflix usage trends, which is “reassuring [...]

  • Ross Levinsohn

    Maven Media Bosses Stumble Explaining Their Plans for Sports Illustrated

    Ross Levinsohn’s reintroduction into the spotlight of the media world was off to a rocky start. Appearing at Recode’s Code Media conference Monday afternoon alongside his business partner James Heckman, Levinsohn was given a chance to address the elephant in the room right out of the gate, with journalist Peter Kafka bringing up allegations of [...]

  • Commercials Ads Streaming Illustration Placeholder

    Banner Ads Bother. Pop-Ups Annoy. Streaming Wars Aim to Revive Them

    TV’s newest commercials are starting to look an awful lot like the web’s oldest. Any user of Amazon’s Fire set-top device might have recently stumbled upon an interactive on-screen graphic from Geico, the insurance company known for its heavy use of TV ads. In just 15 minutes, the company likes to claim, it can save [...]

  • New AVOD Service W4Free Launches in

    U.K. AVOD Service W4Free Launches, With Sky Handling Ad Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new player has joined the streaming fray in the U.K., with Video Solutions launching new ad-supported service W4Free and Comcast-owned Sky on board to handle its advertising sales. W4Free’s British rollout follows that of a sister service, Watch4, in German-speaking markets, and comes as the likes of Pluto and Tubi have been in the [...]

  • Friends Final Episode Streaming Wars

    'Friends' Props, Costumes to Be Auctioned Off for LGBTQ Charity

    Fans of “Friends” can own a piece of the sitcom — with more than 100 props, costumes, replicas and other items to go up for auction online for the first time next month. Proceeds from the auction, timed for the popular series’ 25th anniversary, will benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad