Telemundo Launches First Snapchat Show, ‘Diego Street Magic’

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, looking to tap into Snapchat’s youth-skewing user base, launched its first exclusive show on Snapchat.

Telemundo’s 10-episode “Diego Street Magic” features Mexican-American magician Diego Winburn performing magic tricks and illusions on the streets of New York City. After premiering Nov. 19, new episodes will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid-December on Snapchat’s Discover page. The show will be “English-dominant but Hispanic-relevant,” according to Telemundo, to serve a bilingual and bicultural younger audience.

Snapchat, after hitting a lull last year, has resumed its growth and averages 210 million daily active users, who spend an average of 30 minutes on the app daily. The median age of U.S. Hispanics is 15 years lower than non-Hispanics — a stat that impelled Telemundo to create original content for Snap, according to Romina Rosado, SVP of digital media and emerging businesses for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“Our audience is digital-first which is why we continue to expand our storytelling and content development to new platforms and new formats,” Rosado said. “We are thrilled to be launching ‘Diego Street Magic’ and to do so with Snapchat, an ideal partner to reach today’s hyperconnected Hispanic with a fresh, urban take on magic.”

“Diego Street Magic” was produced by NBCUniversal Digital Lab in partnership with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and October Films. After the full series airs exclusively on Snapchat, episodes will be available on Telemundo’s official YouTube page.