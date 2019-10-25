Netflix’s Ted Sarandos to Receive Producers Guild’s Milestone Award

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos will receive the Producers Guild of America’s 2020 milestone award.

Sarandos will get the award at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

“Ted continues to push the industry to new heights through his leadership at Netflix, which has forever left its mark on Hollywood,” said PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “He has provided a platform for producers to create new content that may not otherwise be seen, providing not only more opportunities for producers, but also more content and pleasure for audiences around the world.”

The milestone award recognizes an individual or team who has made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. The guild’s 2019 honoree was Toby Emmerich. Past recipients include Sherry Lansing, Clint Eastwood, Jim Gianopulos, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ron Meyer, Steven Spielberg and Tom Rothman.

“It is a great thrill to be honored by the PGA with the milestone award, as it celebrates the exceptional talent and the executive teams at Netflix who together have played such a meaningful role in shaping the way TV and films are made, distributed and enjoyed around the world,” Sarandos said. “This has been and continues to be an amazing journey filled with milestones big and small. This is a big one.”

Sarandos has been responsible for Netflix’s content operation since 2000, and led the company’s transition into original content production that began in 2013 with the launch of “House of Cards.” Netflix has won 43 Primetime Emmys and six Oscars, including three for “Roma” this year.