×

U.S. Delays Tariffs on Smart Phones, Game Consoles, Set-top Boxes

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple - iPhone-XR-launch-Covent-Garden-London
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Device makers like Apple, Sony and Roku  got some significant reprieve from the Trump administration Tuesday: The U.S. Trade Representative announced that it would delay tariffs on a wide range of consumer electronics products imported from China until December 15.

Certain other products will be permanently exempt from the new round of tariffs due to security concerns. But even a 3 month-month reprieve is huge for consumer electronics makers, as it will allow them to avoid these extra charges during the crucial holiday season.

President Trump originally announced earlier this month that his administration would slap tariffs of 10% on $300 billion worth of imports from China, with an option to raise those tariffs to 25% at a later time if the two countries couldn’t find a resolution to their trade dispute.

That announcement caused stock markets to crater, significantly impacting the share prices of companies like Apple as well as retailers like Best Buy. On Tuesday, investors flocked back to tech stocks, sending Apple’s share price up more than 4%, while Best Buy’s share price even gained more than 5%. Google, Roku and other consumer electronics companies all gained as well.

The list of products that won’t be tariffed until December 15 includes a wide range of items, ranging from smart phones to bamboo toothpicks. Also included are headphones, TV set-top boxes, game consoles, record players and more. However, smart speakers, TVs and some other media devices don’t seem to be included, which means that they’ll likely still be included in the September round of tariffs.

During recent earnings calls, consumer electronics executives seemed largely resigned to the fact that their products will be affected by the latest round of tariffs. For instance, Sonos CFO Brittany Bagley said that the company was already including the impact of tariffs on the company’s full-year guidance. “We are focusing on managing that impact,” she said. “We have been moving towards diversifying our supply chain outside of China.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple - iPhone-XR-launch-Covent-Garden-London

    U.S. Delays Tariffs on Smart Phones, Game Consoles, Set-top Boxes

    Device makers like Apple, Sony and Roku  got some significant reprieve from the Trump administration Tuesday: The U.S. Trade Representative announced that it would delay tariffs on a wide range of consumer electronics products imported from China until December 15. Certain other products will be permanently exempt from the new round of tariffs due to [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Oculus Co-Founder Nate Mitchell Is Leaving Facebook

    Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is leaving Facebook 7 years after launching the first Oculus Rift headset with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Mitchell announced the move on Reddit Tuesday, calling it “bittersweet news.” Mitchell said that he would take some time off to spend with his family. And while he committed to still being involved in [...]

  • Snap - Spectacles 3

    Snap Intros $380 Two-Camera Spectacles -- A Fashion Accessory for Snapchat AR Content

    Snap is doubling down on trying to make its Snapchat-enabled Spectacles camera sunglasses a high-end social-media status symbol. On Tuesday, the company announced Spectacles 3, the third generation of its wearable cameras designed for snapping video and photos in 3D format and seamlessly upload them to Snapchat. The latest models include two HD cameras to [...]

  • nomadic seoul

    Nomadic Expands Abroad, Opens VR Center in Seoul

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic is getting ready for an international expansion: The company will open its first VR center outside of the States in South Korea later this month. The new location, housed in the CGV Gangbyeon multiplex in Seoul, is being opened in partnership with theater chain CGV and technology provider CJ [...]

  • Muzooka

    Muzooka to Provide Artist Assets for iHeartRadio Music Charts

    Muzooka will provide artist assets including photos, videos, bios for the iHeartRadio Music Charts, powered by Mediabase, iHeartMedia announced today. Muzooka.com will allow artists and their representatives to update asset in real time and across multiple platforms. The platform also automates live setlist reporting to performing rights organizations, facilitating proper payments to songwriters when their [...]

  • Singularity 6 - Anthony Leung and

    ‘Meaningful’ Games Start-Up Singularity 6 Raises $16.5 Million Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

    Singularity 6, the start-up founded by ex-Riot Games developers that’s aiming to create a community-oriented game where players “can feel like they are valued and belong,” closed $16.5 million in Series A financing. The funding round was led by venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from seed investor London Venture Partners (LVP), which previously put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad