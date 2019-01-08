×

TCL Wants to Use AI Object Recognition to Optimize Your TV’s Color Reproduction

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

TCL is giving the label “smart TV” a whole new meaning at CES: The Chinese consumer electronics company showed off a TV set that analyzes the visual content of a video, and then changes color tones accordingly.

The demo on display on the show floor Tuesday was able to identify yellow sand and sand dunes in one video example, which led it to correctly identify the video as a desert scene. Another video was identified as an autumn scene based on the recognition of fallen leaves and yellow leaves.

Each time, the TV changed the color tones accordingly, adding more warmth for the autumn scene, and making the sand dunes look more vibrant in the desert scene.

CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

A TCL spokesperson was quick to point out that this kind of use of artificial intelligence was just a technology demo, and not something the company is introducing with its 2019 line of TV sets. However, the technology is in many ways a successor to the company’s IPQ engine, which optimizes HDR reproduction dynamically by analyzing the visual qualities of each and every scene.

TCL isn’t the first company to tout the use of artificial intelligence for its TV sets. But while previous implementations were often constrained to voice control and content recommendations, this demo clearly showed that there may be far more advanced applications coming down the pipeline.

 

 

More Digital

  • TCL Is Testing AI Object Recognition

    TCL Wants to Use AI Object Recognition to Optimize Your TV's Color Reproduction

    TCL is giving the label “smart TV” a whole new meaning at CES: The Chinese consumer electronics company showed off a TV set that analyzes the visual content of a video, and then changes color tones accordingly. The demo on display on the show floor Tuesday was able to identify yellow sand and sand dunes [...]

  • Six Great Gaming Phone Features Apple,

    Six Great Gaming Phone Features Apple, Samsung Should Borrow

    Despite rumors of their death, gaming phones are still alive and well, but they’ve got a long way to go before they’re widely adopted. That doesn’t mean that the growing list of smartphones with features created with the gamer in mind — from a faster display to better audio to physical controls — don’t have [...]

  • TV digital advertising spending

    Home Entertainment Spending in U.S. Hit Record $23.3 Billion in 2018

    U.S. consumer spending on home entertainment hit a new record in 2018, buoyed by subscription streaming as well as transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group announced Jan. 8. Total consumer spending on home entertainment during the year shot up to an estimated $23.3 billion, up 11.5% from 2017, the DEG said, noting that [...]

  • Sonos CES News: Beta Test Underway

    Sonos Has Started Beta Testing Google Assistant Integration, Will Launch This Year

    Sonos has started a private beta test of Google Assistant on its smart speakers, and is looking to launch the integration to the public this year. Google Assistant will be directly integrated into speakers with voice input, while older models will work in conjunction with Google Home and similar smart speakers. Google highlighted its partnership [...]

  • Dish Hopper Gets Google Assistant, Lenovo

    Google Assistant Coming to Dish Hopper DVR, Lenovo Smart Clock

    Google used its massive presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Tuesday to tout a number of new Google Assistant integrations, as well as a range of new features for the AI assistant. One of the entirely new Assistant-based devices debuting at the show is the Lenovo Smart Clock, a 4-inch smart [...]

  • YouTube Names Kurt Patat Head of

    YouTube Names Kurt Patat Global Head of Consumer and Entertainment Communications

    Kurt Patat has been named YouTube’s Global Head of Consumer and Entertainment Communications, the company announced today, overseeing consumer, music, creator and YouTube Originals communications teams. According to the announcement, he will direct all communications strategies and campaigns to drive YouTube’s 1.9 billion users to the brand’s premium and ad-supported entertainment content, including original series, [...]

  • Riot and Alienware Partner Up for

    Riot and Alienware Partner Up for 'League of Legends' Esports Deal

    Riot Games partnered with Alienware for exclusive use of its hardware during official esports competitions, the companies announced Tuesday at CES 2019, in Las Vegas. Alienware will power the esports competitions of “League of Legends” as official display partner in major events, including the “League of Legends” Championship Series and the League of Legends European Championship. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad