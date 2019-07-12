Tastemade Inks Hulu Distribution Deal for 24 Food and Travel Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Tastemade signed a nonexclusive licensing deal with Hulu to deliver hundreds of episodes of original food, travel and lifestyle shows on the Disney-controlled streaming service.

A total of 24 shows from Tastemade, which average 8-10 episodes each, will roll out on Hulu through the end of 2019. The companies declined to say how long the licensing pact will run.

Launching over the coming months, Tastemade’s shows on Hulu are set to include: “Broken Bread,” hosted by chef and food activist Roy Choi, who explores social-justice issues in the broken food system; “Make This Tonight,” a how-to cooking show featuring up-and-coming chefs; “Just Jen,” with host Jen Phanomrat whipping up recipes to cope with different emotions or archetypal character traits; “Heritage,” profiling chefs who are defying traditional culinary rules; and “Basic v. Baller,” with Marko and Alex Ayling (aka The Vagabrothers) who travel the globe to explore popular travel destinations on vastly different budgets.

The shows will be available to all of Hulu’s subscribers, which numbered 28 million (all in the U.S.) as of the end of April.

“As consumers shift from traditional to connected TV, partnering with their go-to platforms like Hulu allows us to connect with viewers at scale and provide them with easy access to our premium shows,” Tastemade CEO and co-founder Larry Fitzgibbon said.

The Hulu expands Tastemade’s connected-TV reach. Last year it launched a linear-style TV feed with its shows that reaches 120 million viewers, available on platforms including the Roku Channel, Samsung TV+, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity X1, Apple TV Channels, Sony PlayStation Vue, Philo and Xumo.

Founded in 2012, Tastemade claims to reach over 250 million monthly active viewers overall, delivering some 2.5 billion monthly views. Based in Santa Monica, Tastemade is funded by Redpoint Ventures, Raine Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Media, Discovery (via an investment by Scripps Networks Interactive), Goldman Sachs, Amazon and Mitsui.

Pictured above: Roy Choi in Tastemade’s “Broken Bread”