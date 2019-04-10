×

T-Mobile Rebrands Layer3 Service as ‘TVision Home,’ Inks Deal to Add Amazon Prime Video

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
TMobile-TVision Home
CREDIT: Courtesy of T-Mobile

T-Mobile unveiled a new name for its Layer3 TV internet television service — TVision Home — with enhanced features, and announced a deal with Amazon to add Prime Video to the service later in 2019.

TVision Home will be available starting April 14 in eight markets (the same areas Layer3 TV has already been available): Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Longmont, Colo.

It’s not a skinny bundle: TVision Home starts at $90 per month, which includes more than 150 channels, local broadcast stations and regional sports networks, as well as 35,000 VOD titles. Premium TV packages like HBO and Showtime are extra. In addition, TVision Home users must pay a $10 monthly set-top fee per connected TV — so it’s not really a better deal than traditional cable or satellite TV.

Out of the gate, the revamped TVision Home will include apps for internet services Pandora, iHeartRadio, Xumo, CuriosityStream, Toon Goggles and HSN. Other apps to be available later in 2019 — in addition to Amazon Prime Video — include Netflix, YouTube, and YouTube Kids. T-Mobile also said it plans to release a companion app for iOS and Android, to let TVision Home customers to stream all their TV to a mobile device but only inside their home, because of rights restrictions.

Related

Subscription services like Netflix and Prime Video aren’t included in the TVision Home monthly price: Users must pay for those separately.

TVision Home is a rebuild of the over-the-top TV service from startup Layer3 TV, which T-Mobile acquired in late 2017 for about $325 million. With the Layer3 team and technology, the carrier has been building what it has touted as “its first wave of home and mobile TV offerings” — which originally T-Mobile had planned to debut by the end of 2018.

Separately, T-Mobile also is prepping a separate suite of wireless nationwide streaming services, slated to debut later in 2019, after announcing Viacom as its first programming partner last week.

Like other OTT services, TVision Home requires an existing wired broadband connection today. According to T-Mobile, TVision Home is “designed for a 5G future where wireless broadband can replace your home internet.” The carrier’s 5G buildout plans — if its pending acquisition of Sprint is gets regulatory approvall — will deliver high-speed wireless service to more than half of U.S. households by 2024.

Also, while TVision Home requires a set-top box today, T-Mobile says it will eventually be available as an app on connected-TV devices.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Digital

  • Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on

    Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on Apple Music, Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa will launch a docuseries, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” April 17 on Apple Music, he announced Wednesday. According to the announcement, the series “will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,” containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his [...]

  • Top Gear America BBC

    'Top Gear' Finds New U.S. Home at Discovery's MotorTrend

    “Top Gear” will rev anew in the United States. The fan-favorite series for driving enthusiasts will find a new home at MotorTrend Group, the Discovery-owned unit that caters to automotive enthusiasts. MotorTrend and BBC Studios have struck a new multi-year deal that calls for the two parties to produce a new U.S. format of “Top [...]

  • Hulu - Awesomeness - t@gged_S3

    Viacom Prepares for Content Arms Race: ‘We’re Looking Beyond Our Own Networks’

    Several of Hollywood’s major players are expected to take content off the market to prop up their expected direct-to-consumer offerings, but Viacom’s message for international content buyers is that its shop will remain open. “Whilst our competitors prioritize their own platforms, Viacom is moving in a different direction,” David Lynn, chief of Viacom International Media [...]

  • Missing Link

    ‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.28 million through Sunday for 1,743 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Angry Americans with Paul Rieckhoff

    Veteran Activist Paul Rieckhoff Launches 'Angry Americans' Weekly Show With Cadence13

    Podcast company Cadence13 has launched a partnership with Paul Rieckhoff, the veterans advocate, author of “Chasing Ghosts,” founder of Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and president and founder of Righteous Media. Rieckhoff, an Iraq War veteran and a political independent, is hosting the weekly podcast “Angry Americans” in partnership with Cadence13. The show, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad