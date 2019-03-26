×
T-Mobile’s MLB.tv Subscription Give-Away Available Now

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

T-Mobile is once again giving its customers free access to MLB.tv, Major League Baseball’s streaming service. The telco began giving away access to the streaming service Tuesday; anyone interested in signing up has until 4/1 to do so.

MLB.tv allows subscribers to stream regular season games on mobile and TV connected devices, and is giving baseball fans a chance to watch nearly 300 out-of-market games. The service usually costs $119 per year, or $25 per month.

T-Mobile subscribers who want to take advantage of the offer do have to keep a few things in mind: Signing up for the offer only works from a mobile device that is connected to T-Mobile’s network, with T-Mobile stating that “redemption (is) not available over Wi-Fi or while roaming.”

Users can add the perk directly via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on Android, but iOS users were reporting Tuesday that they could only sign up via T-Mobile’s website.

T-Mobile has been partnering with Major League Baseball to offer its customers free access to MLB.tv for a couple of years now, and customers of the telco streamed 3 million hours of MLB coverage in 2018 alone. T-Mobile announced earlier this year that it had renewed its partnership with the league for an additional 4 years.

 

