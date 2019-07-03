×

Survey: Legalization of Sports Gambling Could Lead to Increased Sports Viewing

In states where gambling on sports is already legal, active gamblers report watching more live events

By

Gavin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sports Betting
CREDIT: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

With sports dominating the most-watched telecasts on broadcast TV in 2018, its value to TV networks in guaranteeing a live audience is unparalleled. People are still watching sports despite the decline in overall live viewing.

But an exclusive study conducted for Variety by Prodege, a leading market research panel, found that being able to gamble on sports drives interest in watching more sport events in place of other types of TV content. This holds true for both those living in U.S. states where sports gambling is legal, and for those interested in gambling living in non-legal states.

The NFL, NBA, NCAA and MLB are the sports organizations best positioned to benefit from additional viewers resulting from gambling, with around 9 in 10 active or interested in gambling saying they’d be interested in betting on a football game, just over half saying basketball, and a little under half, baseball. The interest in gambling mirrors the overall popularity of these sports. Of note was that 1 in 5 said boxing was a sport they would be interested in having a flutter on, coming in ahead of soccer and golf.

Related

The Prodege study also found that potential punters are most interested in placing bets on championship games or finals like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals or World Series, followed by the team(s) that they follow and then tournaments such as March Madness or the World Cup. A small minority of gamblers are interested in betting on teams or competitions that they don’t follow, with the proportion similar to the number of gamblers in the U.S. estimated to have an addiction or problem.

Interested basketball bettors are more likely to be interested in betting on a tournament versus football and baseball bettors, with 7 in 10 basketball fans selecting this, versus 6 in 10 for baseball and 5 in 10 for football. This suggests that the NCAA’s March Madness tournament may be a prime beneficiary of legalized sports gambling, with the networks carrying the tournament also benefiting from interested basketball bettors being more likely to pay more attention to commercials airing during a game they have a wager riding on (3 in 10 reporting doing so).

If the momentum of legalized gambling continues, with more and more states removing the prohibition on it, popular sports organizations look set to benefit from increasing rights fees, as TV networks compete for content that captures both a live audience and higher than normal attention paid to ads. Those same networks will also benefit from being able to charge a higher premium for larger, more engaged audiences, with advertisers acquiescing for being able to deliver to an engaged audience in an ever-fracturing live viewing world.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Digital

  • Sports Betting

    Survey: Legalization of Sports Gambling Could Lead to Increased Sports Viewing

    With sports dominating the most-watched telecasts on broadcast TV in 2018, its value to TV networks in guaranteeing a live audience is unparalleled. People are still watching sports despite the decline in overall live viewing. But an exclusive study conducted for Variety by Prodege, a leading market research panel, found that being able to gamble [...]

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram Down Again: Users Worldwide Experience Access Problems

    Here we go again: Instagram users across the globe reported problems logging in, sharing or otherwise accessing the photo and video service on mobile apps and the web on Wednesday. Instagram began having issues since 8:45 a.m. ET, with most of the user reports concentrated in the Northeast U.S. and Western Europe, according to DownDetector.com. [...]

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.23 million through Sunday for 1,115 national ad airings [...]

  • Tidal Launches Enhanced Credits Feature

    Tidal Launches Enhanced Credits Feature

    Tidal, the streaming platform primarily owned by Jay-Z, today announced the release of interactive credit pages, an enhanced feature that expands on the service’s  credit feature. According to the announcement, Tidal members can dive deep into the credits on most releases, ranging from unheralded background singers and lyricists to producers and mixing engineers. The credits are [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Can't Stay Out of Trouble. Here's How That Could Change

    We’re more than halfway through with 2019, meaning tech giants have had ample time this year to show us how much they’ve furthered — or stagnated on — efforts to rid unsavory content from their platforms. And like other years, there are platforms that have found themselves in hot water on brand safety issues more [...]

  • Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic

    The Atlantic Taps BuzzFeed's Linzee Troubh to Head TV, Film Development

    The Atlantic hired Linzee Troubh — who most recently oversaw BuzzFeed News’ documentary projects — as development director, supporting the magazine’s first-look deal with Anonymous Content. In the newly created role, Troubh will oversee development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s articles both past and present. With Anonymous, she’s tasked with assisting in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad