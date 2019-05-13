×
Supreme Court Rules Against Apple in Case Alleging App Store Is a Monopoly

The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening on Dec. 2, 2017. Apple's 11th store in New York City is a giant glass-sided triangle right down the street from the Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center.Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Apple iPhone customers may proceed with their class-action lawsuit against the tech giant that alleges Apple’s App Store operates an illegal monopoly on iPhone apps.

In the case, Apple v. Pepper, four iPhone owners had sued the company saying it had unlawfully monopolized the aftermarket for apps because the App Store charges a 30% commission to developers, resulting in inflated prices to consumers. Apple had moved to dismiss the lawsuit, stemming from litigation going back nearly a decade, arguing the iPhone customers couldn’t sue because they weren’t direct purchasers from Apple.

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, upheld a Ninth Circuit decision concluding that the iPhone owners were direct purchasers because they purchased apps directly from Apple.

Apple shares, already pressured by the U.S.-China tariff dispute, were down more than 5% Monday in morning trading.

“Apple posits that allowing only the upstream app developers — and not the downstream consumers — to sue Apple would mean more effective antitrust enforcement,” the Supreme Court said in the decision. “But that makes little sense, and it would directly contradict the longstanding goal of effective private enforcement and consumer protection in antitrust cases.”

The court also said in the majority opinion that “this is not a case where multiple parties at different levels of a distribution chain are trying to recover the same passed-through overcharge initially levied by the manufacturer at the top of the chain.”

The Supreme Court’s majority opinion was written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elia Kagan. Justice Neil Gorsuch filed dissenting opinion joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

More to come

