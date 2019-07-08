Studio71 Signs Jacksepticeye, Joey Graceffa and Other YouTubers to Multichannel Network Roster

Studio71 continues to selectively invest in the multichannel network model: The company has added several notable YouTube creators and digital influencers to its roster, including Joey Graceffa and gaming personality Jacksepticeye.

Jacksepticeye (above left), the online alias of Seán McLoughlin, has 22 million subscribers on YouTube. The Irish games vlogger signed with WME earlier this year. Graceffa, a creator-actor-producer whose YouTube channel has 9 million subs, hosts competition show “Escape the Night,” which is YouTube’s longest-running original series and returns for season 4 on July 11.

Other talent recently joining Studio71’s MCN include gamers Ali-A (16.4 million subscribers), Fe4rless (4 million subscribers), and Sky Does Everything (11 million subscribers) as well as influencers the Real Tarzann (480K YouTube subs, 6 million followers overall), Leah Ashe (1.8 million subscribers), Infinite (10 million subscribers) and American streetball player Professor Live (3.8 million subscribers).

The new creators expand Studio71’s existing roster of just over 800 partners, which include Smosh, Fine Bros. Entertainment, Lilly Singh, Rhett & Link, Piper Rockelle, the LaBrant Family, Michelle Khare, Jimmy Tatro, Alex Wassabi and WorldStarHipHop.

Studio71, which is part of ProSiebenSat.1’s Red Arrow Studios, claims its MCN generates about 9 billion monthly video views. Studio71 provides channel management, media and branded content services, gaming, consumer products, production services, podcasts and cross-platform distribution.

The company’s top priority remains “providing opportunities for growth and top-level service to our creators,” said Studio71 co-founder and president Dan Weinstein. “It has fueled our need to expand, diversify and mature.”