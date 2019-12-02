×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Studio Ghibli’s Film Catalog Will Be Available for Digital Purchase for the First Time

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spirited Away
CREDIT: Courtesy of GKids

GKids will release the entire Studio Ghibli catalog of animated films for digital purchase for the first time in North America on Dec. 17.

The Tokyo-based Studio Ghibli catalog includes best animated film Academy Award winner “Spirited Away” and five other Oscar-nominated titles: “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “The Wind Rises,” “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” “When Marnie Was There” and “The Red Turtle,” which was co-produced with Wild Bunch.

Films will be available to purchase in both English and Japanese languages on all major digital transactional platforms. It’s the first time the Studio Ghibli films will be available for digital purchase anywhere in the world. GKids previously announced an exclusive U.S. streaming deal with HBO Max for the Studio Ghibli library starting in May.

Director and studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki was given an honorary award at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards in 2014, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to his artwork with a special exhibit when it opens in 2020.

The Studio Ghibli catalog also includes “Castle in the Sky,” “The Cat Returns,” “From Up on Poppy Hill,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “My Neighbors the Yamadas,” “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” “Ocean Waves,” “Only Yesterday,” “Pom Poko,” “Ponyo,” “Porco Rosso,” “Princess Mononoke,” “The Secret World of Arrietty,” “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” “Tales From Earthsea” and “Whisper of the Heart.”

Popular on Variety

“The Wind Rises” will be available in the third quarter of 2020. The suggested retail price is $19.99 per film.

More Film

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin to Keynote Variety Dealmakers Elite Breakfast

    The Chernin Group chairman and CEO Peter Chernin will keynote Variety’s Dealmakers Elite Breakfast on Dec. 6. Credited with a long list of box office hits and popular TV shows, such as “New Girl,” “Hidden Figures” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” Chernin will discuss his dual interest in TV/film production as well [...]

  • Spirited Away

    Studio Ghibli's Film Catalog Will Be Available for Digital Purchase for the First Time

    GKids will release the entire Studio Ghibli catalog of animated films for digital purchase for the first time in North America on Dec. 17. The Tokyo-based Studio Ghibli catalog includes best animated film Academy Award winner “Spirited Away” and five other Oscar-nominated titles: “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “The Wind Rises,” “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” [...]

  • Takashi MiikeNeuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival,

    SGIFF: Japanese Auteur Miike Takeshi on Violence and Yakuza Love Stories 

    Japanese auteur Miike Takeshi delivered an entertaining masterclass to a packed audience as part of the Singapore International Film Festival on Sunday, where he held forth on a range of subjects. Conducting the masterclass was Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan (“Pop Aye”). A day earlier, Miike received an honorary award from the festival. In a career [...]

  • Marriage Story

    Watch the Gotham Awards Live Stream

    Awards season is officially underway! The 2019 Gotham Awards, which honors the best in independent cinema, is being held tonight in downtown New York. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full live stream above. This year’s Gotham nominees include “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems,” which each received three nominations each. [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Opposes Government's Move to End Paramount Consent Decrees

    The Directors Guild of America has announced it’s opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to terminate the Paramount consent decrees, calling those efforts “a step in the wrong direction.” Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, announced in a speech on Nov. 18 that he would take action to end the decrees, which he [...]

  • Charles Randolph

    'The Big Short' Writer to Pen WeWork Drama From Blumhouse, Universal

    The rise and crash of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is getting the big-screen treatment from Blumhouse and Universal. Screenwriter Charles Randolph, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short,” is on board to write the film. The troubled shared-workplace startup pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September after [...]

  • Focus Film Industry London

    At Focus, Europe Rethinks Production Habits to Go Green

    When industry leaders from around the world arrive in London for Focus 2019 from Dec. 3-4, the environmental impact of the film and TV industries will be a major talking point on the agenda. “Sustainability is undoubtedly at the forefront of everybody’s mind in 2019, and this is certainly true within the production community,” says [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad