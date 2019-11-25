×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

StubHub Sold by eBay for $4 Billion to Viagogo

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
StubHub

Online commerce company eBay has landed a buyer for StubHub, announcing a pact to sell the unit to Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash — bringing together the world’s two biggest ticket-resale providers.

The deal comes after eBay in March 2019 announced that it was exploring a potential sale of StubHub at the urging of activist investors.

StubHub claims to be the world’s largest ticket marketplace with tickets available for over 10 million live sports, music and theater events in more than 40 countries. EBay acquired StubHub in 2007 for $310 million. Eric Baker, Viagogo’s founder and CEO, also was a co-founder StubHub while in business school, but he left before the sale to eBay.

Viagogo, which Baker launched in 2006, sells tickets in over 70 countries across markets in Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

“It has long been my wish to unite the two companies,” Baker said in a statement. “Buyers will have a wider choice of tickets, and sellers will have a wider network of buyers. Bringing these two companies together creates a win-win for fans — more choice and better pricing.”

Investors in privately held Viagogo include venture-capital firm Index Ventures; Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury-goods company LVMH; Lord Jacob Rothschild, of the British family banking dynasty; and tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

Viagogo, based in Geneva, Switzerland, was recently alleged to have misled customers and violated consumer-protection laws by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. After Viagogo made changes to its service, including by listing such details as where customers will sit in venues and whether they might be turned away at the door, the regulatory authority suspended its legal action against the company.

Viagogo’s acquisition of StubHub is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval and usual closing conditions.

“We believe this transaction is a great outcome and maximizes long-term value for eBay shareholders,” Scott Schenkel, interim CEO of eBay, said in a statement. After the company’s strategic review process “we concluded that this was the best path forward for both eBay and StubHub. We firmly believe in the StubHub business and we are excited about its future growth potential with Viagogo as its owner.”

More Digital

  • StubHub

    StubHub Sold by eBay for $4 Billion to Viagogo

    Online commerce company eBay has landed a buyer for StubHub, announcing a pact to sell the unit to Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash — bringing together the world’s two biggest ticket-resale providers. The deal comes after eBay in March 2019 announced that it was exploring a potential sale of StubHub at the urging of activist [...]

  • Starz Launches Steaming App in Five

    Starz Launches Steaming App in Five International Markets, Plans 20 More

    Starz has launched its direct-to-consumer StarzPlay streaming app in Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico and the U.K. and plans to roll it out in another 20 territories in 2020. StarzPlay has a pipeline of originals on its SVOD service from the Starz U.S. cable channel, including “The Spanish Princess” and “Dublin Murders.” It has also made [...]

  • Sky Castle

    Netflix Strikes Content Pact With Korea’s JTBC

    In the second such pact announced within a week, global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled a multi-year program supply deal with Korean producer JTBC Content Hub. JTBC and Netflix will co-develop and showcase JTBC’s prime-time TV drama globally as well as optimizing what will be presented to the world among the slate of JTBC’s upcoming [...]

  • Scribd Raises $100 Million For E-Book,

    E-Book Subscription Service Scribd Raises $58 Million

    Digital reading subscription service Scribd has raised a $58 million round of funding led by Spectrum Equity. The new funding round brings the total amount of money raised by Scribd to $106 million. Scribd launched in 2007 as a hosting service for digital documents, and has since evolved into a subscription service for e-books, audio [...]

  • Kay Madati BET Networks

    Twitter Content Chief Kay Madati Is Exiting

    Kay Madati, Twitter’s global VP, head of content partnerships, is departing the social network after two years in the job. Madati announced in a series of tweets Sunday that his last day at Twitter will be Dec. 13. “I have made the difficult and personal decision to move on from this extraordinary and wonderful company,” [...]

  • Film Bazaar 2019

    India Tells Streaming Players to Control Themselves, Talks Regulation

    India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is conducting discussions with streaming video platforms available in the country. It has requested them to exercise self restraint in terms of content. “The old frameworks which were there for print and film or TV should not be applied. There needs to be a different treatment,”  said Atul Kumar [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Creators Worried and Confused Over New Kid-Video COPPA Rules, Potential Fines

    YouTube starting this month is requiring all creators, regardless of location and whether or not they produce content intended for children, to designate whether their videos are made for kids. And many YouTubers are concerned that the new rules will hurt their monetization — or even expose them to fines if their content is mislabeled. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad