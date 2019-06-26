×

'Stuber' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

Stuber
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Stuber.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $4.91 million through Sunday for 1,325 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Adult Swim, TBS and TNT, and during programming such as the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and the 2019 BET Awards.

Just behind “Stuber” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which saw 757 national ad airings across 44 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.69 million. 

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” (EMV $4.55 million), Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” ($3.9 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Home” ($2.21 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “Annabelle Comes Home” has the best iSpot Attention Index (113) in the ranking, getting 13% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.91M – Stuber

Impressions: 220,920,451
Attention Score: 91.77
Attention Index: 106
National Airings: 1,325
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: Adult Swim, TBS
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.9M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/07/19

$4.69M – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Impressions: 246,446,089
Attention Score: 90.64
Attention Index: 93
National Airings: 757
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: Nick, MTV
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.07M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 01/16/19

$4.55M – Toy Story 4

Impressions: 390,501,678
Attention Score: 89.07
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 1,064
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 43
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $24.58M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 12/16/18

$3.9M – Yesterday

Impressions: 211,673,083
Attention Score: 91.56
Attention Index: 103
National Airings: 817
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: NBC, E!
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.89M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 03/11/19

$2.21M – Annabelle Comes Home

Impressions: 183,626,653
Attention Score: 92.37
Attention Index: 113
National Airings: 781
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: NBC, MTV
Creative Versions: 33
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.11M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 03/31/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/17/2019 and 06/23/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

