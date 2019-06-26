‘Stuber’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Stuber.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $4.91 million through Sunday for 1,325 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Adult Swim, TBS and TNT, and during programming such as the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and the 2019 BET Awards.

Just behind “Stuber” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which saw 757 national ad airings across 44 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.69 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” (EMV $4.55 million), Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” ($3.9 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Home” ($2.21 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Annabelle Comes Home” has the best iSpot Attention Index (113) in the ranking, getting 13% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).