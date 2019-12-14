Streamy Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Follow Us on Twitter

The 2019 Streamy Awards – honoring the best from YouTube and online video – were held Friday night in Bevely Hills. Tana Mongeau won Creator of the Year while “Good Mythical Morning” was named Show of the Year.

Here’s the complete winners list:

AUDIENCE CHOICE

Creator of the Year

Collins Key

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Loren Gray

MrBeast

Ninja

Safiya Nygaard

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau (WINNER)

Show of the Year

Chicken Girls

Escape the Night: Season 4

The Game Master

Good Mythical Morning (WINNER)

Hot Ones

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Red Table Talk

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

The Try Guys

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo – CryptTV

Sam and Colby (WINNER)

Super Science Friends

Weird City

Animated

Andrei Terbea (WINNER)

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut

Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez

Joana Ceddia

LARRAY

Lizzy Capri

MrBeast (WINNER)

Comedy

Anwar Jibawi

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Hannah Stocking

Jack Douglass (WINNER)

Documentary

The Brave – Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don’s Plum – New York Post

The Secret World of Jeffree Star – Shane Dawson (WINNER)

Stonewall: OutLoud – WOWPresents

Popular on Variety

First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

David Dobrik (WINNER)

Emma Chamberlain

JablinskiGames

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau

International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

Fischer’s-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) (WINNER)

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L’atelier de Roxane (France)

MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia)

International: Latin America

Camila Loures (Brazil) (WINNER)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

SERIES

Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods – VAM STUDIO

The Feels (WINNER)

Take One Thing Off – Scout Durwood

Scripted Series

Blame The Hero – Brandon Rogers (WINNER)

Chicken Girls – Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski – AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide – DeStorm Power

Unscripted Series

Escape the Night: Season 4 – Joey Graceffa (WINNER)

I Spent a Day With… – Anthony Padilla

Middle Ground – Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh – WOWPresents

SUBJECT

Beauty

Brad Mondo

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Jeffree Star

Nikita Dragun (WINNER)

Dance

Dytto (WINNER)

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Nicole Laeno

WilldaBeast Adams

Fashion

bestdressed

Koleen Diaz

PatrickStarrr (WINNER)

Sierra Schultzzie

With Love, Leena

Food

Binging with Babish (WINNER)

Food Fears – Good Mythical Morning

Gordon Ramsay

Rosanna Pansino

Worth It – BuzzFeedVideo

Gaming

The Completionist

DashieGames

The Game Theorists (WINNER)

Girlfriend Reviews

PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

Jay Shetty (WINNER)

Kati Morton

Prince Ea

Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

JoJo Siwa (WINNER)

The LaBrant Fam

Lifestyle

Brent Rivera

Bretman Rock

Niki and Gabi

Rickey Thompson (WINNER)

Safiya Nygaard

News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show (WINNER)

Some More News

The Young Turks

Pop Culture

Fan Survey – Teen Vogue

Hot Ones – First We Feast (WINNER)

IMDb Me – IMDb

REACT

Sneaker Shopping – Complex

Science and Education

AntsCanada

Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell

Mark Rober (WINNER)

Mind Field: Season 3 – Vsauce

SciShow

Sports

Deestroying

Donut Media (WINNER)

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome

Technology

iJustine

Marques Brownlee (WINNER)

Sara Dietschy

TechKaboom

Unbox Therapy

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

DrLupo

Ninja (WINNER)

shroud

Tfue

Twitch Rivals

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X (WINNER)

Lil Tecca

Lizzo

PODCAST

Podcast

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive (WINNER)

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Acting

Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero (WINNER)

DeStorm Power – You Decide

Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley – The Feels

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! – David Dobrik (WINNER)

Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! – Molly Burke

PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL – PatrickStarrr

Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! – Rebecca Zamolo

Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings – Ariana Grande – Sofie Dossi

Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 – Joey Graceffa

MrBeast

The Try Guys

The Valleyfolk

Vlog Squad – David Dobrik (WINNER)

CRAFT

Cinematography

Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It – BuzzFeedVideo (WINNER)

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler – DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy – Deep Look

Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland

Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History (WINNER)

Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling

Directing

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Hannah Lehman – Two Sides (WINNER)

Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling

Editing

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills

Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain

Marc Schneider, Alex “Sedge” Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists

Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4 (WINNER)

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals

Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale

Jody Steel – Jody Steel

Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry

Martin R. – Buttered Side Down (WINNER)

Writing

Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst

Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy

Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum (WINNER)

Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History

Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders