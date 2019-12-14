Streamy Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

The 2019 Streamy Awards – honoring the best from YouTube and online video – were held Friday night in Bevely Hills. Tana Mongeau won Creator of the Year while “Good Mythical Morning” was named Show of the Year.
Here’s the complete winners list:
AUDIENCE CHOICE
Creator of the Year
Collins Key
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Loren Gray
MrBeast
Ninja
Safiya Nygaard
Simply Nailogical
Tana Mongeau (WINNER)
Show of the Year
Chicken Girls
Escape the Night: Season 4
The Game Master
Good Mythical Morning (WINNER)
Hot Ones
The Philip DeFranco Show
REACT
Red Table Talk
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
The Try Guys
OVERALL
Action or Sci-Fi
Huluween
Mordeo – CryptTV
Sam and Colby (WINNER)
Super Science Friends
Weird City
Animated
Andrei Terbea (WINNER)
Danny Casale
gen:LOCK
illymation
TheOdd1sOut
Breakout Creator
Danny Gonzalez
Joana Ceddia
LARRAY
Lizzy Capri
MrBeast (WINNER)
Comedy
Anwar Jibawi
CalebCity
Gus Johnson
Hannah Stocking
Jack Douglass (WINNER)
Documentary
The Brave – Great Big Story
BuzzFeed Unsolved Network
The Curse of Don’s Plum – New York Post
The Secret World of Jeffree Star – Shane Dawson (WINNER)
Stonewall: OutLoud – WOWPresents
First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black
David Dobrik (WINNER)
Emma Chamberlain
JablinskiGames
Simply Nailogical
Tana Mongeau
International: Asia Pacific
ACAU Youtube (Korea)
Fischer’s-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) (WINNER)
Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
RackaRacka (Australia)
Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)
International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
L’atelier de Roxane (France)
MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Stacia Mar (Russia)
International: Latin America
Camila Loures (Brazil) (WINNER)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
enchufetv (Ecuador)
kevsho (Argentina)
Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)
SERIES
Indie Series
Beef in Brentwood
Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Damaged Goods – VAM STUDIO
The Feels (WINNER)
Take One Thing Off – Scout Durwood
Scripted Series
Blame The Hero – Brandon Rogers (WINNER)
Chicken Girls – Brat TV
How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski – AwesomenessTV
Two Sides
You Decide – DeStorm Power
Unscripted Series
Escape the Night: Season 4 – Joey Graceffa (WINNER)
I Spent a Day With… – Anthony Padilla
Middle Ground – Jubilee
Phone Swap
UNHhhh – WOWPresents
SUBJECT
Beauty
Brad Mondo
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Jeffree Star
Nikita Dragun (WINNER)
Dance
Dytto (WINNER)
Kyle Hanagami
Matt Steffanina
Nicole Laeno
WilldaBeast Adams
Fashion
bestdressed
Koleen Diaz
PatrickStarrr (WINNER)
Sierra Schultzzie
With Love, Leena
Food
Binging with Babish (WINNER)
Food Fears – Good Mythical Morning
Gordon Ramsay
Rosanna Pansino
Worth It – BuzzFeedVideo
Gaming
The Completionist
DashieGames
The Game Theorists (WINNER)
Girlfriend Reviews
PrestonPlayz
Health and Wellness
Doctor Mike
The Fitness Marshall
Jay Shetty (WINNER)
Kati Morton
Prince Ea
Kids and Family
Chad Wild Clay
Guava Juice
The Holderness Family
JoJo Siwa (WINNER)
The LaBrant Fam
Lifestyle
Brent Rivera
Bretman Rock
Niki and Gabi
Rickey Thompson (WINNER)
Safiya Nygaard
News
Business Insider Today
NowThis
The Philip DeFranco Show (WINNER)
Some More News
The Young Turks
Pop Culture
Fan Survey – Teen Vogue
Hot Ones – First We Feast (WINNER)
IMDb Me – IMDb
REACT
Sneaker Shopping – Complex
Science and Education
AntsCanada
Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell
Mark Rober (WINNER)
Mind Field: Season 3 – Vsauce
SciShow
Sports
Deestroying
Donut Media (WINNER)
Kristopher London
The NBA Storyteller
People Are Awesome
Technology
iJustine
Marques Brownlee (WINNER)
Sara Dietschy
TechKaboom
Unbox Therapy
SOCIAL VIDEO
Live Streamer
DrLupo
Ninja (WINNER)
shroud
Tfue
Twitch Rivals
MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
Conan Gray
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X (WINNER)
Lil Tecca
Lizzo
PODCAST
Podcast
H3 Podcast
Impaulsive (WINNER)
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
PERFORMANCE
Acting
Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero (WINNER)
DeStorm Power – You Decide
Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Tim Manley – The Feels
Collaboration
David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! – David Dobrik (WINNER)
Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! – Molly Burke
PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL – PatrickStarrr
Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! – Rebecca Zamolo
Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings – Ariana Grande – Sofie Dossi
Ensemble Cast
Escape the Night: Season 4 – Joey Graceffa
MrBeast
The Try Guys
The Valleyfolk
Vlog Squad – David Dobrik (WINNER)
CRAFT
Cinematography
Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It – BuzzFeedVideo (WINNER)
Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
Jake Koehler – DALLMYD
Josh Cassidy – Deep Look
Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
Costume Design
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland
Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History (WINNER)
Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4
Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling
Directing
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero
Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
David Dobrik – David Dobrik
Hannah Lehman – Two Sides (WINNER)
Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling
Editing
David Dobrik – David Dobrik
Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills
Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
Marc Schneider, Alex “Sedge” Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists
Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4 (WINNER)
Visual and Special Effects
Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals
Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale
Jody Steel – Jody Steel
Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry
Martin R. – Buttered Side Down (WINNER)
Writing
Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst
Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy
Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum (WINNER)
Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History
Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders