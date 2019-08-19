×

Streamy Awards 2019 Return to YouTube for Exclusive Live-Stream

By
Variety Staff

Streamy Awards
CREDIT: Courtesy of Streamy Awards

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards will again be available to stream live on YouTube exclusively.

The 2019 awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Friday, Dec. 13 and will stream live globally on YouTube via youtube.com/streamys.

Videos from the 2018 Streamy Awards received over 6.9 million views on YouTube. Views of the live stream increased 73% from the 2016 show, which also streamed on YouTube.

The Streamy Awards comprises 50 awards honoring excellence in a variety of content verticals and areas of expertise. The 9th Annual Streamy Awards is broken up into three separate sections — the Streamy Awards, the Streamys Brand Awards (returning for the second year), and the Streamys Purpose Awards (returning for a third year) — each representing a distinct set of categories with a shared theme.

Fan submissions for the 9th Annual Streamy Awards are now open via the Streamys website and will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The full list of awards categories for the 9th Annual Streamy Awards is available at streamys.org/categories. (Submissions for the Streamys Brand Awards are already closed.)

This year’s Streamy Awards will highlight global creators with three international awards recognizing creators from Asia-Pacific; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Latin America. Additionally, a new “technology” subject award has been added to recognize tech and consumer programming, how-tos, and breakdowns.

Streamy Awards nominees and winners are determined by an independent judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees in the two Audience Choice categories — Creator of the Year and Show of the Year.

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards are executive produced by Dick Clark Productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas, and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.

  Streamy Awards

