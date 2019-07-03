×

Netflix Pledges to Cut Back Smoking Depictions in Original Productions After Group Blasts ‘Stranger Things’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stranger Things 2 - Netflix Smoking
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Depictions of tobacco in the most popular TV shows among young people surged nearly fourfold in the past year — and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” season 2 was the worst offender, according to a new report from anti-smoking group Truth Initiative.

In response, Netflix said that going forward, all new shows it commissions with ratings of TV-14 or below (and all films rated PG-13 or below) will exclude smoking and e-cigarette use, except for “reasons of historical or factual accuracy.” The streamer also said new projects with higher ratings will not depict smoking or e-cigarette use “unless it’s essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it’s character-defining (historically or culturally important).”

“Netflix strongly supports artistic expression,” a company spokesman said in a statement to Variety. “We also recognize that smoking is harmful and when portrayed positively on screen can adversely influence young people.”

Related

In addition, Netflix said, starting later this year, smoking information will be included as part of its ratings on the service.

D.C.-based Truth Initiative timed the report’s for the return of “Stranger Things,” with season 3 of the ’80s-set supernatural teen drama scheduled to hit Thursday (July 4). Per Truth Initiative’s analysis, season 2 of the show had a 44% increase in smoking depictions from the freshman run, climbing from 182 in season 1 to 262 in the second season. “Stranger Things” season 1 had the highest incidence of tobacco depictions among the shows in Truth Initiative’s inaugural study on the topic last year.

Other Netflix shows popular among viewers aged 15-24 also had much higher rates in their most recent seasons, the report found, including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” season 4 (292 tobacco depictions, up from nine), “Orange Is the New Black” season 6 (233 tobacco depictions, up from 45) and “House of Cards” season 6 (54 tobacco depictions, up from 41).

Netflix isn’t alone in the TV biz: 12 of the 13 television shows most popular with the 15-24 demo show smoking prominently, according to Truth Initiative. The org cited data from the Office of the Surgeon General finding young people who have the most exposure to movies that depict smoking are about twice as likely to begin smoking as those who get the least exposure.

Truth Initiative also cited tobacco imagery in other youth-rated shows, including Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Hulu’s “Gap Year,” ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” and “Modern Family,” and FX’s “American Horror Story.”

“Content has become the new tobacco commercial,” Robin Koval, CEO/president of Truth Initiative, said in a statement. “We’re seeing a pervasive re-emergence of smoking imagery across screens that is glamorizing and renormalizing a deadly addiction and putting young people squarely in the crosshairs of the tobacco industry.”

To counter what it identified as an uptick in smoking depictions in entertainment, Truth Initiative among other steps has urged states to change their film-production subsidy policies to provide tax and other incentives for productions that do not promote tobacco use. Truth Initiative (formerly known as Legacy) was formed by and is funded under the landmark 1998 settlement agreement among major U.S. tobacco companies and 46 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and five territories.

More than 480,000 Americans die annually from diseases related to cigarette smoking, equating to about 1,300 deaths per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More TV

  • 'Hunger Games,' 'Mad Men' Lionsgate Entertainment

    'Hunger Games,' 'John Wick' Entertainment Center in Times Square Scrapped

    Plans have been scrapped for a Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center for New York City’s Times Square with attractions built around “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “Mad Men.” Dubbed Lionsgate Entertainment City, Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos unveiled the plan in 2017 as the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies were [...]

  • J.A. Bayona Jurassic World 2

    'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon Enlists J.A. Bayona to Direct

    J.A. Bayona has signed on to direct two episodes of Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series. In addition to directing, he will serve as executive producer on the series along with his producing partner Belén Atienza. Bayona most recently directed the blockbuster film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which grossed over $1.3 billion at the [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Film, TV Gains Drive Writer Earnings to $1.56 Billion in 2018

    Members of the Writers Guild of America West saw their earnings grow 4.2% to $1.56 billion last year thanks to gains in feature films and television. The guild’s newly released annual report notes that the number of writers working in feature films went up last year compared to 2017, while the level of employment for [...]

  • Alex

    APC Signs Raft of Deals on Nordic Thriller 'Alex'

    APC Studios has signed a raft of key deals on the second season of the Nordic thriller “Alex,” the hit series produced by SF Studios and Nevision for Viaplay. The Paris-based company has sold the Swedish show’s second season to Amazon Prime Video (France), Walter Presents for the UK, Australia and New Zealand, MHZ (USA), [...]

  • Walter Scopely Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How Scopely Turns TV Hits Into Video Game Gold

    “Star Trek,” “The Walking Dead” and “Wheel of Fortune” are more than just iconic TV brands; they’re the intellectual property powering mobile games on course to reach $100 million each. And they’re all produced by Scopely, a Los Angeles-based video game business led by co-CEO Walter Driver, who has made a specialty of adapting from [...]

  • TV Ratings: U.S. Women's World Cup

    TV Ratings: U.S. Women's World Cup Semifinal Victory Scores for Fox

    Yesterday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal, which saw the U.S. team emerge with a hard-fought victory over England, was a ratings score for Fox. The game posted a 5.5 household rating in overnight metered markets, the best rating of the tournament for the network by that measurement. For comparison, Friday’s quarter final against the host nation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad