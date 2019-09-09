‘Stranger Things 3’ Helping Fuel Netflix Q3 Subscriber Lift, Research Suggests

The Upside Down appears to be helping Netflix’s subscriber numbers bounce back for the September quarter after the company’s big miss in customer growth projections for Q2.

In a report Monday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch cited data from research firm Sensor Tower finding that Netflix’s mobile-app downloads so far in the third quarter of 2019 are up 18% year over year and up around 30% sequentially. In the U.S., the app downloads are up 6% versus the year prior (and +13% from Q2 2019), while internationally apps downloads are 21% higher annually and 34% sequentially.

The Q3 lift in Netflix app downloads was “likely aided” by the July 4 release of “Stranger Things” Season 3 as well as other programming, BoFA said in the research note.

The new data led Netflix stock to climb as much as 3.6% in early trading Monday. Shares were up 2.2% as of 11:25 a.m. ET.

Analyst research has previously pegged “Stranger Things” Season 3 as poised to be a subscriber magnet. A Cowen & Co. survey released in July found that 13% of former Netflix members said they plan to resubscribe in order to watch S3 of the ’80s-set paranormal show while nearly 5% of consumers who aren’t current Netflix subscribers said they planned to subscribe to the service to watch it.

Netflix also has bragged about the performance of “Stranger Things 3,” although its in-house metrics are unverifiable by third-party services. The company claimed that 40.7 million accounts watched the show in the first four days of its debut, marking Netflix’s biggest-ever audience for a movie or TV series in a four-day window.

The upbeat mobile-download stats come after Netflix badly missed sub forecasts for the second quarter of 2019, posting its first net U.S. customer decline since 2011 while growth slowed considerably overseas. The company added 2.7 million subs worldwide in Q2, almost half as many as the 5 million it had projected.