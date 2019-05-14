×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Stranger Things’ Lego Playset Flips Into the Upside Down

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stranger-Things-Lego-Playset
CREDIT: Lego Group

In a no-brainer toy tie-in, Netflix and Lego are introducing a “Stranger Things” playset: a recreation of the Byers’ house that flips over to reveal the dim underworld of the Upside Down.

With a list price of $200, Lego’s Upside Down playset is positioned as a premium collector’s item. The product comprises 2,287 individual pieces, including eight Lego Minifigures of the show’s principal characters: Eleven (complete with an Eggo/Lego waffle), Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper — and the Demogorgon.

The Lego set goes on sale June 1, 2019, a month ahead of the “Stranger Things” season 3 debut on July 4. (It’s available May 15 to Lego VIP rewards-program members.) Lego and Netflix last week teased that a “Stranger Things” toy was on its way in tweets last week.

For Netflix, it’s another bid to capitalize on the popularity of the Duffer Brothers’ 1980s-set supernatural show through licensing deals. Other merch extensions include a new video game, clothing and accessories, vinyl character figures, and a Monopoly “Stranger Things” edition.

On the real-world side of the Lego toy, the Byers’ house features a front porch with furniture, living room, dining room and Will’s bedroom. The living room includes the iconic alphabet Christmas light display — which actually lights up — along with other elements, like a bear trap to catch the Demogorgon.

The Upside Down version of the house mirrors the same rooms but with a dilapidated, vine-covered look. Also included in the playset is Chief Hopper’s police truck, which has a removable roof and a pumpkin (a reference to the mysteriously blighted pumpkin patches in season 2).

In Will’s bedroom, the model includes details like his boom box, bed, desk, desk lamp, drawings and movie posters. The attic space includes a Mind Flayer drawing and a wizard hat for “Will the Wise.”

Accessories include Lucas’ slingshot and flashlight, Dustin’s walkie-talkie and compass, Mike’s flashlight and walkie-talkie, Hopper’s coffee mug, Joyce’s flashlight and drawing of “Will the Wise,” and Eleven’s waffle.

By the way, Eleven’s blond wig can be removed to reveal a bald head, a Lego rep confirmed, who added, “It’s not entirely smooth, though, as she has a stud atop her head in order to attach the hairpiece.”

Lego’s Upside Down playset measures 12 inches tall, 17 inches wide and 8 inches deep. The toy is recommended for ages 16 and older.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Digital

  • Luke Kallis - Snap

    Snap Promotes Luke Kallis to VP of U.S. Enterprise Sales as Part of Ad Group Reorg

    Snap, as part of restructuring of its ad-sales group, upped Luke Kallis from head of West Coast sales to VP, U.S. enterprise business solutions. His new appointment comes under the Snapchat parent company’s reorganization of its U.S. advertising team under chief business officer Jeremi Gorman from a regional structure to one oriented on business categories. [...]

  • TodayTix - Brian Fenty

    TodayTix Banks $73 Million to Boost Theater and Arts Ticketing App

    TodayTix, a Broadway-born mobile ticketing start-up, is looking to expand into a bigger global media and transaction enterprise with a capital infusion of $73 million led by private-equity firm Great Hill Partners. The investment brings TodayTix’s total capital raised to over $100 million, according to CEO and co-founder Brian Fenty. Part of the new funding [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • Trump CNN

    White House Asks Users to Report Alleged Social Media Censorship

    Doubling down on the idea that conservative views are being censored on social media, the White House launched a web form Wednesday afternoon that asks users to report any actions taken against them on platforms like Facebook and Twitter because of their political views. “Social media platforms should advance freedom of speech,” the White House [...]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu Insiders Upbeat After Disney Takes the Reins

    Nearly all of Hulu’s 2,000-plus employees learned about Disney’s deal to take full control of their company on Tuesday the same time the rest of the world did — when the Mouse House and Comcast announced details of their agreement around 9 a.m. ET. Shortly after the official announcement, Hulu CEO Randy Freer sent an [...]

  • Fire TV Now Has 34 Million

    Amazon Touts 34 Million Fire TV Users, Topping Roku

    Amazon’s Fire TV platform has more active users than Roku’s smart TV platform, the e-commerce giant claimed Wednesday. Across all of its devices, Fire TV now has 34 million monthly active users, according to Amazon. That’s about 5 million more that Roku, which ended Q1 of 2019 with 29.1 million monthly active accounts. The company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad