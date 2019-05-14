‘Stranger Things’ Lego Playset Flips Into the Upside Down

In a no-brainer toy tie-in, Netflix and Lego are introducing a “Stranger Things” playset: a recreation of the Byers’ house that flips over to reveal the dim underworld of the Upside Down.

With a list price of $200, Lego’s Upside Down playset is positioned as a premium collector’s item. The product comprises 2,287 individual pieces, including eight Lego Minifigures of the show’s principal characters: Eleven (complete with an Eggo/Lego waffle), Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper — and the Demogorgon.

The Lego set goes on sale June 1, 2019, a month ahead of the “Stranger Things” season 3 debut on July 4. (It’s available May 15 to Lego VIP rewards-program members.) Lego and Netflix last week teased that a “Stranger Things” toy was on its way in tweets last week.

For Netflix, it’s another bid to capitalize on the popularity of the Duffer Brothers’ 1980s-set supernatural show through licensing deals. Other merch extensions include a new video game, clothing and accessories, vinyl character figures, and a Monopoly “Stranger Things” edition.

On the real-world side of the Lego toy, the Byers’ house features a front porch with furniture, living room, dining room and Will’s bedroom. The living room includes the iconic alphabet Christmas light display — which actually lights up — along with other elements, like a bear trap to catch the Demogorgon.

The Upside Down version of the house mirrors the same rooms but with a dilapidated, vine-covered look. Also included in the playset is Chief Hopper’s police truck, which has a removable roof and a pumpkin (a reference to the mysteriously blighted pumpkin patches in season 2).

In Will’s bedroom, the model includes details like his boom box, bed, desk, desk lamp, drawings and movie posters. The attic space includes a Mind Flayer drawing and a wizard hat for “Will the Wise.”

Accessories include Lucas’ slingshot and flashlight, Dustin’s walkie-talkie and compass, Mike’s flashlight and walkie-talkie, Hopper’s coffee mug, Joyce’s flashlight and drawing of “Will the Wise,” and Eleven’s waffle.

By the way, Eleven’s blond wig can be removed to reveal a bald head, a Lego rep confirmed, who added, “It’s not entirely smooth, though, as she has a stud atop her head in order to attach the hairpiece.”

Lego’s Upside Down playset measures 12 inches tall, 17 inches wide and 8 inches deep. The toy is recommended for ages 16 and older.