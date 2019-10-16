×

‘Stranger Things 3’ Is Most-Watched Season to Date, Netflix Says

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
STRANGER THINGS
CREDIT: Netflix

The Upside Down delivered upside for Netflix in the third quarter: “Stranger Things” season 3 was the most-watched season of the series to date, according to the streamer.

In the first four weeks of release, “Stranger Things” season 3 was watched by 64 million member households, Netflix said in the Q3 letter to shareholders. The company previously boasted that 40.7 million accounts watched the show in the first four days of its July 4 debut, marking its biggest-ever audience for a movie or TV series in a four-day window.

What’s important to note: The data isn’t independently verifiable. Moreover, Netflix records a “view” of a series if a member account watches just one episode to at least 70% completion.

Still, according to measurement and ratings firm Nielsen, “Stranger Things 3” is the most-watched Netflix original it has analyzed over past two years — at least, over the initial four days of release. From July 4th to 7th, the show had an average minute audience of 12.8 million viewers and reached 26.4 million unique viewers in the U.S., Nielsen reported. Episode 1 of S3 drew an average minute audience of 19.2 million viewers over the four-day period, a 7% bump from the season 2 premiere episode for the comparable period. There are caveats, too, with the Nielsen numbers: These are only for the U.S. and they measure only viewing on connected TVs (excluding computers and mobile devices).

In the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” season 3, set in 1985 in Hawkins, Ind., the crew of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are back together again over the summer — and there’s a new mall in town. But tensions grow as they enter teenage and the evil monsters from the Upside Down make a terrifying return.

Stranger Things 3” also stars David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Maya Hawke as Robin. The series is executive produced by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Iain Paterson.

Also in its earnings announcement, Netflix called out viewership numbers for other shows:

  • “Secret Obsession,” starring Brenda Song, was watched by 40 million households in the first four weeks
  • Limited drama series “Unbelievable” was watched by 32 million member households in its first 28 days
  • “Otherhood,” directed by Cindy Chupack in her feature directorial debut, was watched by 29 million households in its first four weeks
  • “Tall Girl,” a YA drama starring Ava Michelle, was viewed by 41 million households in the first 28 days
  • Season 3 of “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”) became the most-watched show on Netflix across non-English language territories with 44 million households watching the new season in the first four weeks of release.

 

More TV

  • STRANGER THINGS

    'Stranger Things 3' Is Most-Watched Season to Date, Netflix Says

    The Upside Down delivered upside for Netflix in the third quarter: “Stranger Things” season 3 was the most-watched season of the series to date, according to the streamer. In the first four weeks of release, “Stranger Things” season 3 was watched by 64 million member households, Netflix said in the Q3 letter to shareholders. The [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    HBO Max Orders LGBTQ Movement Docuseries From Producers Jim Parsons, Greg Berlanti

    HBO Max has commissioned a four-part docuseries on the history of the LGBTQ+ movement. Titled “Equal,” the series will explore the true stories of leaders and activists of the movement. Each hour-long episode will feature interviews, reenactments, and never before seen footage. The series hails from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “We are extremely proud to [...]

  • Dead To Me

    Streaming Shows Nearly Doubled in Last Year, Boosting Los Angeles TV Production

    Television production in Los Angeles has received a major boost from streaming shows, according to a new report from the permitting organization FilmLA. The number of new digital projects nearly doubled between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 development cycles, increasing approximately 85.3% in a year. The number of digitally distributed original series in production has increased by [...]

  • Jessica Biel Limetown Premiere

    Why 'Limetown' Star & Producer Jessica Biel Thought the Show Was Based on a True Story

    In a world of increasingly outlandish headlines, the story behind “Limetown” — in which an entire community in rural Tennessee disappears overnight — seems plausible. Even Jessica Biel, who executive produces and stars in the Facebook Watch television adaptation of the hit 2015 podcast, was initially convinced that it was real. “I just thought I [...]

  • Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker,

    TV Ratings: Fourth Democratic Debate Draws 8.3 Million Viewers

    Last night’s Democratic debate, which saw frontrunner Elizabeth Warren come under attack from all sides, drew around 8.3 million total viewers on CNN. That viewership figure is down 46% on the first NBC debate which was watched by 15.3 million viewers, and also on the two previous CNN debates which garnered 10.7 million (down 22%) [...]

  • All That Nickelodeon logo

    'All That' Revival Scores 13 More Episodes at Nickelodeon

    The “All That” revival at Nickelodeon just got twice as big. Nickelodeon has issued an order for 13 more episodes of the new spin on the ’90s sketch comedy show, taking the total episode count for season 1 of the revival to 26. Variety reported exclusively back in February that an “All That” revival was in [...]

  • Brian Koppelman and David Levien Billions

    'Billions' Creators to Develop 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' Series at Showtime

    Brian Koppelman and David Levien are developing a limited series about ridesharing company Uber for Showtime. The “Billions” creators and showrunners will serve as writers and executive producers on the series, which will be based on Mike Isaac’s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” Isaac will serve as co-executive producer on the project, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad