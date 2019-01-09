Steve Harvey Suggests He Might End NBCU Deal for Daytime Talk Show

Steve Harvey, TV personality and mutlihyphenate entertainer/entrepreneur, said that his deal with NBCUniversal for daytime talk show “Steve” might end — after he was surprised when NBC announced a show Kelly Clarkson.

Harvey, a headline speaker at Variety Entertainment Summit at CES, was asked by interviewer Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein whether he going to stay with NBC. Harvey responded, “I thought I was, until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the [NBC] O&O [owned-and-operated] networks – that’s my slot.”

Last September, NBC announced the pickup “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” from NBCU Domestic Television Distribution, hosted by the pop singer and slated to debut in the fall of 2019.

“I thought it would have been nice of them to come to me — as the only dude who’s survived [in daytime TV] for seven years — about it,” Harvey said, referring to the Clarkson announcement. He added, “I gotta make announcements too,” adding mischievously, “It will be something real cute.”

A year ago, NBCUniversal Domestic TV renewed “Steve” for the 2018-19 season on stations covering 90% of U.S. TV households, including NBC-owned stations. “Daytime television is dying,” Harvey said. “My show… is only show in the last seven years in syndication that has stuck.”

Related AMD Unveils Radeon VII, Says it Outperforms Nvidia 2080 RTX How the 'Star Trek' Franchise Lured Patrick Stewart Back For Another Series

Harvey, TV personality and actor-comedian-producer-author, said about daytime TV that “it’s a very tough space right now,” noting that technology lets viewers watch shows whenever they want. he also blasted Nielsen ratings as “the most archaic thing ever created.”

Harvey said he’s looking more closely at internet-video platforms, like YouTube and Facebook, after viral social-media clips have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s money right now. There’s no delayed gratification. That money shows up now and goes into your account,” he said.

At the same time, Harvey said he had “mixed feelings” about social media: “It’s not fun anymore… Everyone who’s a hater has a voice now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres, whose “The Ellen Show” has been a daytime powerhouse, recently said she is considering ending the show in a New York Times interview. Her contract for “Ellen” runs through mid-2020. “I don’t know what she’s going to do,” Harvey said. “She’s the most popular person on television,” adding with a chuckle, “I’m second.”

Harvey said he’s attending CES in Las Vegas for the first time. “I didn’t even know it existed,” he quipped. “I’m 61. I just stopped writing things down on index cards.”

“Steve” features light fare including celebrity guests, comedy segments and audience games. The show, a reboot of his earlier talk show, is produced by Harvey in partnership with IMG, an affiliate of his agency WME.

The entertainer has a digital offshoot with “Harvey’s Hundreds,” a game app based on a segment of his show. He also produces “Rolling With Steve Harvey,” which presents off-camera moments that happen between commercial breaks and behind the scenes on his shows, available on SteveHarvey.com and platforms including YouTube.

Harvey has hosted numerous TV specials, including Miss Universe pageants, most recently Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage live from Time’s Square. He joked that after his famous Miss Universe faux pas in 2015 when he announced the wrong winner, “They didn’t think I’d ever be back on that.”

He also hosts syndicated game shows “Family Feud” and spinoff “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Little Big Shots,” and radio program “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” “I’ve already proven I’m the hardest-working man in show business,” Harvey said. “I’m working smarter.”

Earlier in this career, Harvey hosted “Showtime at the Apollo” for seven years and created and starred in sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show,” co-starring Cedric the Entertainer, on The WB Network.