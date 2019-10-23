×

Stephen Fry, David Oyewelo and Nicole Scherzinger Among Celebs Campaigning for ‘Movember’ in Charity Video

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: Movember

Hollywood stars are partnering with men’s health charity, Movember, to support the moustache and raise awareness about the org’s fundraising campaign.

Comedians Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant, actor David Oyewelo and survival expert Bear Grylls join former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger in a new public service announcement explaining why the ‘stache is so important.

Watch the PSA announcement: 

The Movember charity campaign has raised raised funds for over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

Merchant said of the campaign: “The sexiest men who ever lived all have moustaches: Tom Selleck, Burt Reynolds, the Swedish chef from the Muppets. Feel sexy by growing a Mo this Movember, and help to change the face of men’s health.”

Grylls adds: “Of all the things I’ve done in my career, taking the plunge and growing a moustache has resulted in the most response from folk around the world. Of course, in the wild, a hairy upper lip is an essential for warmth and stealth – so this Movember – join us and grow a Mo. Because whatever you grow will save a bro.”

Tips for growing a Moustache

1. Be prepared: Aim for a style that will grace your face, but embrace the moustache that nature gives you, because whatever you grow will save a bro.

2. Be brave: The first few days can be uncomfortable as your Mo takes shape. Ride it out to encourage donations.

3. Ignore the itching: Remind yourself that men have endured worse in the past. You can stand a little face tickle.

4. Shape your moustache: Learn the proper grooming techniques. A great Mo comes down to great grooming.

5. Nurture it and keep it clean: Look after your Mo, and your Mo will look after you.

