‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi drama had an estimated media value of $6.08 million through Sunday for 617 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lucasfilm prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and CBS, and during programming such as NFL Football, College Football and “The Voice.”

Just behind “The Rise of Skywalker” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which saw 735 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.83 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” (EMV: $4.48 million), Universal Pictures’ “Dolittle” ($3.3 million) and Focus Features’ “Dark Waters” ($3.04 million) round out the chart.

Popular on Variety

Notably, “Dark Waters” has the best iSpot Attention Index (124) in the ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).