‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Ads placed for the sci-fi drama had an estimated media value of $6.08 million through Sunday for 617 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lucasfilm prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and CBS, and during programming such as NFL Football, College Football and “The Voice.”
Just behind “The Rise of Skywalker” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which saw 735 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.83 million.
TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” (EMV: $4.48 million), Universal Pictures’ “Dolittle” ($3.3 million) and Focus Features’ “Dark Waters” ($3.04 million) round out the chart.
Popular on Variety
Notably, “Dark Waters” has the best iSpot Attention Index (124) in the ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.08M – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
$5.83M – Jumanji: The Next Level
$4.48M – Richard Jewell
$3.3M – Dolittle
$3.04M – Dark Waters
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/25/2019 and 12/01/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.