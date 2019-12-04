×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CREDIT: Lucasfilm

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi drama had an estimated media value of $6.08 million through Sunday for 617 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lucasfilm prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and CBS, and during programming such as NFL Football, College Football and “The Voice.”

Just behind “The Rise of Skywalker” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which saw 735 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.83 million. 

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” (EMV: $4.48 million), Universal Pictures’ “Dolittle” ($3.3 million) and Focus Features’ “Dark Waters”  ($3.04 million) round out the chart.  

Popular on Variety

Notably, “Dark Waters” has the best iSpot Attention Index (124) in the ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.08M – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Impressions: 313,481,145
Attention Score: 90.27
Attention Index: 67
National Airings: 617
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.88M
Studio: Lucasfilm
Started Airing: 04/16/19

$5.83M – Jumanji: The Next Level

Impressions: 337,815,854
Attention Score: 94.95
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 735
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.84M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 10/31/19

$4.48M – Richard Jewell

Impressions: 286,009,027
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 108
National Airings: 394
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.95M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/03/19

$3.3M – Dolittle

Impressions: 60,115,254
Attention Score: 83.40
Attention Index: 39
National Airings: 9
Networks: 3
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 2
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.45M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 10/13/19

$3.04M – Dark Waters

Impressions: 351,679,855
Attention Score: 95.02
Attention Index: 124
National Airings: 887
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ESPN, TNT
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.37M
Studio: Focus Features
Started Airing: 10/14/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/25/2019 and 12/01/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

More Film

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Ads placed for the sci-fi drama had an estimated media value of $6.08 million through Sunday for 617 national ad [...]

  • Hildur Gudnadottir Variety's Music for Screens

    Society of Composers & Lyricists Announces Nominees for Inaugural Film/TV Awards

    The Society of Composers & Lyricists has been around for nearly 75 years, but not until this year did the organization start its own annual awards program for music appearing in film, TV and videogames — and the nominees announced Tuesday for the inaugural show are certain to be scrutinized as a bellwether for what [...]

  • Immersive Theater Technology Debuts in US

    Immersive Theater Technology Debuts in U.S. With 'Jumanji: Next Level'

    French multiplex company CGR Cinemas has selected Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” as the first Hollywood film to be shown in the United States with its Immersive Cinema Experience technology. The announcement was made Tuesday by execs from AEG, Sony and CGR at the Regal LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, which was named earlier [...]

  • John Wick Chapter 3

    'John Wick 3' Sound Team Explains How They Put the Action First

    A knife fight, books thrown across the room, a broken jaw and a rainy New York. Those are just a few of the many components that went into the sound design and sound mixing for “John Wick 3: Parabellum.” The film is as much about sound as it is about the action and the acting. [...]

  • Sir Patrick Stewart'Charlie's Angels' film premiere,

    Film News Roundup: Patrick Stewart to Be Honored by Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Stewart receives an honor, Nick Pillegi is working on a “Sex and the Shield” script, “Driveways” finds a home and the DGA honors student filmmakers. STEWART HONORED Patrick Stewart will receive this year’s distinguished artisan award at the 7th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The event [...]

  • Miranda Tapsell appears in Top End

    Samuel Goldwyn to Distribute Australia’s 'Top End Wedding' in U.S.

    Australian comedy “Top End Wedding” has been acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films for the U.S. market. The deal was announced by producer Goalpost Pictures Australia. The film had its premiere at the Sundance festival in the U.S. in January this year. Samuel Goldwyn says that it will release the film on multiple digital platforms from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad