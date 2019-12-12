Amazon Releases Secret ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Exclusive Video

×
Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.
CREDIT: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Amazon released a special behind-the-scenes look at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm, in order to — what else? — sell stuff to fans of the galaxy far, far away.

The ecommerce giant debuted the Star Wars video Thursday (Dec. 12) exclusively on Amazon.com and Fire TV, with secret Easter eggs to find it. It’s part of a multifaceted promotional effort by Disney/Lucasfilm leading up to the Dec. 20 release of the final installment of the original Star Wars story.

There are two ways to discover the exclusive video: Type “#TheRiseOfSkywalker” into the external search bar on Amazon.com or the Amazon App; or on Fire TV, say “Alexa, the Force will be with you always” into the voice remote, a paired Amazon Echo device, or Fire TV Cube with built-in Alexa.

Amazon’s landing page for the video features a link purchase advance tickets from Fandango for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” There’s also a prominent button linking to Amazon’s shopping section for all things Star Wars (which includes pre-orders for the plush toy of the adorable Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian”).

The video features behind-the-scenes footage of the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” cast, including stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Boyega, Mark Hamill and Oscar Isaac, as well as director J.J. Abrams reflecting on the end of the Skywalker saga.

“There’s nothing like the Star Wars series,” Abrams says. “Its sense of humanity, its sense of heart, and its sense of adventure. The ending of Episode IX is a conclusion of a story that is over 40 years in the making.” Says Hamill, “It’s that moment of saying goodbye.”

“Rise of Skywalker” was tracking for an opening weekend of between $175 million and $200 million at the box office, according to early estimates. The film is the third entry in the sequel trilogy behind 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and 2017’s “The Last Jedi.” Abrams also directed “The Force Awakens,” which still stands the highest-grossing movie ever in North America with $936 million.

