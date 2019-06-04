Spotify’s Stations App Now Available in the U.S.

Spotify’s personalized radio app Stations is now available to U.S. consumers: The free app, which offers music fans a way to stream curated and personalized radio stations similar to Pandora, debuted on the U.S. App Store and Google Play Monday. Techcrunch was first to spot the release Tuesday.

“Easily create stations for all the music you love, all for free,” the app description on Google Play reads. “As Stations learns more about what you like, it creates stations packed with the music you love, made just for you.”

Spotify first debuted Stations for a subset of its users in Australia in early 2018, and made it more widely available in the country this year. The company is still calling Stations an experiment, with a spokesperson telling Variety last year: “We’re testing new features all the time.”

Even as an experiment, Stations is an interesting move by Spotify. The company has in the past used free listening as a funnel to sign on paid subscribers, a strategy that has helped it to grow its paying audience past 100 million users. With Stations, Spotify may signal that it is interested in growing its ad revenue as well, and compete more directly against Pandora, which still had some 66 million active users in Q1.