×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify’s Stations App Now Available in the U.S.

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
spotify stations
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google Play

Spotify’s personalized radio app Stations is now available to U.S. consumers: The free app, which offers music fans a way to stream curated and personalized radio stations similar to Pandora, debuted on the U.S. App Store and Google Play Monday. Techcrunch was first to spot the release Tuesday.

“Easily create stations for all the music you love, all for free,” the app description on Google Play reads. “As Stations learns more about what you like, it creates stations packed with the music you love, made just for you.”

Spotify first debuted Stations for a subset of its users in Australia in early 2018, and made it more widely available in the country this year. The company is still calling Stations an experiment, with a spokesperson telling Variety last year: “We’re testing new features all the time.”

Even as an experiment, Stations is an interesting move by Spotify. The company has in the past used free listening as a funnel to sign on paid subscribers, a strategy that has helped it to grow its paying audience past 100 million users. With Stations, Spotify may signal that it is interested in growing its ad revenue as well, and compete more directly against Pandora, which still had some 66 million active users in Q1.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Digital

  • Crackle-Plus-Philippe-Guelton

    New Crackle Owner Sets Leadership Team for Joint Venture With Sony Pictures Television

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the majority owner of the Crackle Plus free streaming-video joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, announced Philippe Guelton, a digital-media and publishing veteran, as president of the JV. Guelton, who joined CSS Entertainment in January 2019, also will remain as executive VP of CSS Entertainment and president of VOD [...]

  • spotify stations

    Spotify’s Stations App Now Available in the U.S.

    Spotify’s personalized radio app Stations is now available to U.S. consumers: The free app, which offers music fans a way to stream curated and personalized radio stations similar to Pandora, debuted on the U.S. App Store and Google Play Monday. Techcrunch was first to spot the release Tuesday. “Easily create stations for all the music [...]

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple CEO Denies the Tech Giant Is a Monopoly but Says U.S. 'Scrutiny Is Fair'

    With U.S. regulators and lawmakers stepping up their focus and rhetoric on curbing the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, Apple CEO Tim Cook insisted “we are not a monopoly” and rejected calls to break up the iPhone maker. Cook, in an interview Tuesday with CBS News at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, [...]

  • Tig Notaro

    Tig Notaro Is a Celeb-Clueless Talk-Show Host in Funny Or Die’s New Series

    Tig Notoro is hosting a new talk show in which she interviews famous people like James Van Der Beek – but she apparently has no idea who they are. The stand-up comic, writer, radio contributor and actor hosts “Under a Rock With Tig Notaro,” a six-episode series from Funny Or Die that’s part talk show [...]

  • United States Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives

    USA Today’s New AR Game Lets You Block Penalty Kicks Like Alyssa Naeher

    USA Today launched a new Women’s World Cup augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its mobile apps Tuesday that gives users a chance to step into the shoes of Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher. With the help of AR, users can practice blocking penalty kicks from a life-size goal, including some that approach with [...]

  • Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia

    Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia Rhone, Troy Carter and More

    As frightening as the world has become in the past three years, it’s also loaded with opportunity — commercial and otherwise — for a music industry rejuvenated by streaming but also ripe for change. The 50-plus-year-old annual Midem conference in Cannes has shrunk a bit as a horde of competitors has emerged, but it remains [...]

  • Herrens Veje. Scene 302. Morten Hee

    Global Distributors Work to Stand Out in a Competitive Streaming World

    If there’s one thing the European industry can agree on ahead of the Variety European TV Summit it’s this: a flood of OTT launches looks set to upend the TV market. New streaming services from global companies like Disney, Warner Bros., Comcast and Apple, as well as local players such as ITV and the BBC’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad