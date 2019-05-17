×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify Starts Testing In-Car Hardware

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Spotify

Spotify is carefully taking a first step into the consumer hardware space: The company has begun to test a new in-car device that lets users access music and podcasts with voice commands, it revealed in a blog post Friday morning.

“Car Thing,” as the device is being called for now, is only being tested in the U.S., with a small group of invited premium subscribers. In its blog post, Spotify made sure to point out that it wasn’t about to go crazy with hardware.

“While we know there has been some speculation about our future plans, Car Thing was developed to help us learn more about how people listen to music and podcasts,” the company said. “Our focus remains on becoming the world’s number one audio platform — not on creating hardware.”

Spotify didn’t release any specs about the device, but Car Thing seems to be a small audio adapter that connects to the car stereo system via Bluetooth, and streams music and podcasts from Spotify via a nearby phone.

Related

The device has a small screen, as well as multiple buttons, and integrated far-field microphones for voice control. It plugs into a cigarette lighter plug for power.

While Spotify was downplaying its hardware ambitions Friday, it also hinted at plans to explore other form factors. “We might do similar voice-specific tests in the future, so don’t be surprised if you hear about ‘Voice Thing’ and ‘Home Thing,'” the company wrote on its blog.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Digital

  • Spotify Tests 'Car Thing' Audio Adapter

    Spotify Starts Testing In-Car Hardware

    Spotify is carefully taking a first step into the consumer hardware space: The company has begun to test a new in-car device that lets users access music and podcasts with voice commands, it revealed in a blog post Friday morning. “Car Thing,” as the device is being called for now, is only being tested in [...]

  • Hannah-Hart-BuzzFeed-Tasty-Edible-History

    BuzzFeed's Tasty Taps Hannah Hart for Food-History Show on Facebook Watch

    YouTube star and food fanatic Hannah Hart is combining her passions for cuisine and history in a new series for BuzzFeed’s Tasty on Facebook Watch. The eight-episode show, “Edible History,” premieres Sunday, May 19, at 8 a.m PT, on BuzzFeed’s Tasty Presents show page on Facebook Watch, with episodes released weekly. In each episode (7-12 [...]

  • YouTube Music

    Songza Co-Founders Have Left YouTube Music Ahead of Google Play Music Shut-Down

    The three co-founders of Songza, a music curation startup acquired by Google in  2014, have left YouTube Music, Variety has learned. Former Songza CEO Elias Roman, former chief product officer Elliott Breece and former chief operating officer Peter Asbill all quietly transitioned to new positions at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 in March. A YouTube [...]

  • Sony_Crackle_Logo

    Sony Crackle Had Q1 Revenue of $11 Million, Operating Profit of $3.5 Million

    For the first time, financial results for Sony Pictures Television’s Crackle have been made public — and the free, over-the-top streaming network appeared to be in the black, at least for the first quarter of 2019. The disclosure came from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which this week assumed control of Crackle as majority [...]

  • Oculus Quest Will Have YouTube VR

    YouTube VR App Coming to Oculus Quest

    YouTube is bringing its virtual reality (VR) app to Facebook’s Oculus Quest headset. The Google-owned video service announced Thursday that its VR app would be available on the Quest when the headset launches later this month. YouTube VR is already available on the Oculus Go and Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Playstation VR and HTC Vive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad