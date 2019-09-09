×

Spotify Adds Snapchat Music Sharing Feature

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Spotify Snapchat sharing
CREDIT: Courtesy of Spotify

Spotify users will soon be able to recommend tracks and podcasts directly to their friends and followers on Snapchat, thanks to a new sharing option announced Monday. The new feature allows users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story, or share them directly with their friends.

Users who see a shared song in a story, or receive a listening recommendation from their Snapchat friends, will get to see the full album art. To listen, they simply have to swipe up and tap on the context card, which will automatically open the Spotify app — provided it is installed on their phones, of course.

The new feature is supposed to launch for iOS and Android soon, but there’s no word on when exactly this may be.

Sharing music recommendations via Stories isn’y exactly new: In May of 2018, Spotify added the ability to share content to Instagram Stories in much the same fashion.

 

