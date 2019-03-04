×

Spotify India Reaches 1 Million Total Users in First Week

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify, which finally launched in India last Tuesday — albeit without securing a deal with Warner Music — after months of delays, says that it has reached 1 million users on both its paid and free tiers in just under a week.

While India’s market is already dominated by local services like Gaana (which in August said it passed 75 million users and in February secured $115 million in funding from China’s behemoth Tencent and Times Internet), Saavn, Hungama and others, not to mention well-funded American services like Google Play, Apple Music and Amazon, Spotify has doggedly pursued cornering at least part of the market in the world’s second-most-populous country.

Its pricing in the terriroty is far below what the company is charging consumers elsewhere: Its premium service will be free for 30 days and then will be 119 rupees (around $1.67) per month. In addition, Spotify is also offering a variety of other billing plans, including single-day access, as well as pre-paid plans for 3 months (Rs 389), 6 month (Rs 719) a whole year (Rs 1,189). Students receive a 50% discount.

Related

Spotify’s launch in India comes amid a continued battle with Warner Music over licensing fees. Spotify was able to secure direct licensing agreements with Sony Music and Universal for the Indian market, but couldn’t come to an agreement with Warner. Instead, the music service is relying on statutory licensing for the use of music from Warner’s catalog.

In response, Warner filed for an injunction; Spotify claimed on Tuesday that the injunction was denied by a local court, with Warner contending that this was untrue. The court reportedly asked Spotify to maintain records on the use of any of Warner’s repertoire.

Asked about the dispute with Warner Music, McCarthy said: “We’re having a food fight with Warner. I can’t comment on the legal aspects of it… It’s not really about India; it’s about leverage and renegotiation of the global agreement.” Warner, however, takes the dispute more seriously and has questioned the value of striking a deal with Spotify in a territory where its pricing and royalty rates will garner its artists a pittance, even by streaming’s standards.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More Digital

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify India Reaches 1 Million Total Users in First Week

    Spotify, which finally launched in India last Tuesday — albeit without securing a deal with Warner Music — after months of delays, says that it has reached 1 million users on both its paid and free tiers in just under a week. While India’s market is already dominated by local services like Gaana (which in August [...]

  • Alpha - Legendary

    Legendary Is Shutting Down Alpha Streaming Service From Nerdist, Geek & Sundry

    Streaming service Alpha is shutting down, a little over two years after Legendary Digital Networks launched the subscription bundle aimed at sci-fi, gaming and fantasy fans that featured original programming from the company’s Nerdist and Geek & Sundry teams. In a message to subscribers Friday, Legendary said Alpha will be shuttered effective March 31, 2019, [...]

  • USB Sideloading Coming to PSVR With

    VR Content Aggregator Littlstar Launches Premium Tier With USB Sideloading for PSVR

    A+E Networks-backed virtual reality (VR) content aggregator Littlstar launched a new premium tier Friday that includes a new sideloading feature for Sony’s PSVR headset. The feature allows PSVR users to access any video stored on a USB drive, including both regular movies as well as VR-optimized 180-degree and 360-degree videos. The new premium tier is [...]

  • Real-World-US-fan-voting-Facebook-Watch

    Facebook Opens Fan Voting for MTV's 'Real World' Seventh U.S. Contestant

    The U.S. casting poll for MTV’s “The Real World” reboot on Facebook is now open, with fans getting to pick the final housemate joining the cast. As previously announced, Facebook is partnering with MTV Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions — the creators of the original “Real World,” which debuted in 1992 — to fund new versions [...]

  • StubHub

    EBay May Sell or Spin Off StubHub Ticketing Unit at Urging of Activist Investors

    Responding to pressure from activist investors, eBay announced that it has initiated a strategic review of its assets — which may include the sale or spinoff of its StubHub ticket-resale unit. The ecommerce company also said it is evaluating options for the eBay Classifieds Group. EBay announced the review after activist hedge fund Elliott Management, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad