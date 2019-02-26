Spotify Goes Live in India for Some, Official Launch Pegged for Wednesday

Spotify’s India launch is well underway, with some local users reporting that they can already access the music service on their devices. An official launch in the country is planned for Wednesday local time, according to sources with knowledge of the company’s plans.

Indian music fans celebrated the launch on Twitter Tuesday:

Finally @Spotify is in India ! And this is how I will start my journey with the app !@anirudhofficial On the top of everything 💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/FfVy7OP8HW — Vishakha (@Vishakha1909) February 26, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, Spotify revealed the pricing for its service in India, which is far below what the company is charging consumers elsewhere. Its premium service will be free for 30 days and then will be 119 rupees (around $1.67) per month.

In addition, Spotify is also offering a variety of other billing plans, including single-day access, as well as pre-paid plans for 3 months (Rs 389), 6 month (Rs 719) a whole year (Rs 1,189). Students receive a 50% discount.

Spotify’s launch in India comes amid a continued battle with Warner Music over licensing fees. Spotify was able to secure direct licensing agreements with Sony Music and Universal for the Indian market, but couldn’t come to an agreement with Warner. Instead, the music service is relying on statutory licensing for the use of music from Warner’s catalog.

In response, Warner filed for an injunction; Spotify claimed on Tuesday that the injunction was denied by a local court, with Warner contending that this was untrue. The court reportedly asked Spotify to maintain records on the use of any of Warner’s repertoire, which both sides celebrated as a legal victory.

Jem Aswad contributed to this report.