Spotify Hires Ex-Lifetime Exec Liz Gateley to Head Podcast Creative Development

Spotify has tapped longtime TV exec Liz Gateley, most recently head of programming at Lifetime, as head of creative development focused on original podcast content.

Gateley will oversee Spotify’s original content development teams in New York and LOS Angeles and the company’s expansion into podcasting including in comedy, sports, YA fiction and scripted, news/documentaries and additional music formats.

Last month, Spotify launched a big new push into podcasting, spending almost $340 million to acquire producer Gimlet Media and services platform Anchor.

Gateley exited A+E Networks’ Lifetime about a year ago. Prior to joining Lifetime in 2015, she was partners with Tony DiSanto in the DiGa production banner that was behind shows including MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and before that was a programming exec at MTV.

“I am excited to be back in the music/culture world to tell loud stories with my incredible team and to help invent new executions as I always have, but, most importantly, to join at such a transformative time at Spotify on the heels of the Gimlet and Anchor acquisitions,” Gateley wrote in the post. “I also get to work with Dawn Ostroff and Courtney Holt, both former colleagues and two of the smartest people I know.”

