Spotify Pacts With Disney to Launch Hub With Music From Movies, TV Shows

Fans of Disney movies and TV shows can now dive into a dedicated music hub on Spotify, featuring seven playlist sections with top hits from Disney animated favorites and music from Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films.

Disney’s No. 1 most-streamed song on Spotify is “Let It Go” from the “Frozen” soundtrack, followed by “Moana”’s “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome”; “Life Is a Highway” from “Cars”; and “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. According to Spotify, its users have streamed nearly 2.5 billion minutes of Disney music on the service year-to-date in 2019 alone.

Under the pact, starting July 17, Spotify users in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can search “Disney” on the streaming-audio service to find a designated hub for music from the Mouse House.

The sections in the Disney hub on Spotify are: Disney Hits (top songs from the Disney and Pixar films); Disney Favorites; Disney Classics; Disney Sing-alongs; Disney Princess; Marvel Music; and Best of Star Wars.

Spotify’s Disney hub also currently features a playlist with music from Jon Favreau’s new remake of “The Lion King,” which opens July 18, and links to soundtracks from Disney movies and TV titles including “Frozen,” “Moana,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Coco,” “High School Musical,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tangled,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Toy Story 4.”