Spotify Now Has More 100 Million Subscribers, Narrows Q1 Losses

Spotify grew its paid subscriber rolls by 32% in the first quarter of 2019 — reaching 100 million Premium customers — while the streaming-music company narrowed its loss and beat Wall Street expectations on the top line.

Spotify shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading Monday on the results.

The company reported total Q1 revenue of $1.69 billion (€1.511 billion), topping Wall Street analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Spotify posted a net loss of $158 million (€142 million), versus from a net loss of €169 million ($189 million) in the year-earlier period. The net loss of €0.79 per share missed analysts projections of about €0.44 per share.

Spotify’s total monthly active users grew 26% to 217 million, slightly lower than the midpoint of its guidance range. The company said it now has more than 2 million users in India, after launching in the country in late February (where more than 1 million users signed up for Spotify in its first week in the market).

The company hit the top end of its guidance range for Premium subscriber additions, which Spotify said was driven by “a better-than-plan promotion in the U.S. and Canada and continued strong growth in Family Plan.” It also said it saw strong growth from the expansion of its Google Home Mini promotion, and the effective price cut of its Spotify Premium-Hulu bundle offering in the U.S. to $9.99 monthly (vs. $12.99).

For Q2 2019, Spotify projected total MAUs of 222 million-228 million (up 23%-27%) and total premium subscribers of 107 million-110 million (up 29%-34%). It forecast total revenue of $1.69 billion-$1.91 billion (€1.51-€1.71 billion, up 18%-35%) and an operating loss of $16.7 million-$106 million (-€15 million to -€95 million).

Spotify has moved aggressively on the podcast front, and said Monday it acquired scripted podcast studio Parcast (Cutler Media) for about €50 million ($56 million). Spotify spent roughly $344 million (€308 million) to acquire Gimlet Media and Anchor FM in Q1. The combined purchase consideration for all three podcast companies — of €358M — was roughly equivalent to Spotify’s cumulative free cash flow over the last three quarters.