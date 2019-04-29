×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify Now Has More 100 Million Subscribers, Narrows Q1 Losses

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, . Spotify, the No. 1 music streaming service which has drawn comparisons to Netflix, is about to find out how it plays on the stock market in an unusual IPOFinancial Markets Wall Street Spotify IPO, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify grew its paid subscriber rolls by 32% in the first quarter of 2019 — reaching 100 million Premium customers — while the streaming-music company narrowed its loss and beat Wall Street expectations on the top line.

Spotify shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading Monday on the results.

The company reported total Q1 revenue of $1.69 billion (€1.511 billion), topping Wall Street analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Spotify posted a net loss of $158 million (€142 million), versus from a net loss of €169 million ($189 million) in the year-earlier period. The net loss of €0.79 per share missed analysts projections of about €0.44 per share.

Spotify’s total monthly active users grew 26% to 217 million, slightly lower than the midpoint of its guidance range. The company said it now has more than 2 million users in India, after launching in the country in late February (where more than 1 million users signed up for Spotify in its first week in the market).

Related

The company hit the top end of its guidance range for Premium subscriber additions, which Spotify said was driven by “a better-than-plan promotion in the U.S. and Canada and continued strong growth in Family Plan.” It also said it saw strong growth from the expansion of its Google Home Mini promotion, and the effective price cut of its Spotify Premium-Hulu bundle offering in the U.S. to $9.99 monthly (vs. $12.99).

For Q2 2019, Spotify projected total MAUs of 222 million-228 million (up 23%-27%) and total premium subscribers of 107 million-110 million (up 29%-34%). It forecast total revenue of $1.69 billion-$1.91 billion (€1.51-€1.71 billion, up 18%-35%) and an operating loss of $16.7 million-$106 million (-€15 million to -€95 million).

Spotify has moved aggressively on the podcast front, and said Monday it acquired scripted podcast studio Parcast (Cutler Media) for about €50 million ($56 million). Spotify spent roughly $344 million (€308 million) to acquire Gimlet Media and Anchor FM in Q1. The combined purchase consideration for all three podcast companies — of €358M — was roughly equivalent to Spotify’s cumulative free cash flow over the last three quarters.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Digital

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Now Has More 100 Million Subscribers, Narrows Q1 Losses

    Spotify grew its paid subscriber rolls by 32% in the first quarter of 2019 — reaching 100 million Premium customers — while the streaming-music company narrowed its loss and beat Wall Street expectations on the top line. Spotify shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading Monday on the results. The company reported total [...]

  • TF1 Logo

    TF1 Group Joins Moviechainer's Client Roster to Keep Track of Revenue Shares

    After enrolling MK2 last year, Moviechainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added TF1 Group, Europe’s leading private broadcaster, to its client portfolio. MovieChainer, which was launched in 2014 by the Paris-based film company Backup (“Arctic,” “Donnybrook”), is already been used by [...]

  • Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

    Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

    Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board “Arthdal Chronicles,” a Korean fantasy drama series. The show has a starry cast headed by Song Joong-ki (“A Werewolf Boy,” “Descendants of the Sun”), Jang Dong-gun (“Taegukgi”), Kim Ji-won (“Descendants of the Sun”) and Kim Ok-bin (“Thirst,” “Steal Heart”). The show was produced by Studio Dragon for [...]

  • APOS: Zee5 Streaming Platform Seeks Overseas

    APOS: Zee5 Streaming Platform Seeks Overseas Audiences

    India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises is rolling out operations of its Zee5 streaming service in five new languages. The company is also upping its involvement in original content. The moves were announced last week at the APOS conference in Indonesia by Archana Anand, chief business officer ZEE5 Global and are a further step up for the [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    How Will 'Avengers: Endgame' Piracy Affect Box Office? It's an Issue but Not a Crisis, Analysts Say

    Two days after Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” premiered overseas, the superhero tentpole has been widely pirated — with copies popping up like weeds on multiple torrent and illegal streaming sites. While Disney can’t be happy about that, the piracy activity so far hasn’t derailed “Endgame’s” trajectory of having the biggest movie opening ever. And it’s also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad