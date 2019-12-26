‘Spies in Disguise’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Spies in Disguise.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.63 million through Sunday for 937 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 16-22. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Masked Singer” and “The Voice.”

Just behind “Spies in Disguise” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Cats,” which saw 1,479 national ad airings across 44 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.42 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “1917” (EMV: $5.84 million), Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ($5.61 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “Underwater” ($4.4 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “1917” has the best iSpot Attention Index (127) in the ranking, getting 27% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

