‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.23 million through Sunday for 1,115 national ad airings on 44 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 24-30. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia Pictures prioritized spend across networks including CBS, ESPN and Nick, and during programming such as “Big Brother,” “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Loud House.” 

Just behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Stuber,” which saw 1,340 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.04 million. 

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” (EMV $3.82 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “The Lion King” ($3.62 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ($2.62 million) round out the chart. 

Notably, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (166) in the ranking, getting 66% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.23M – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Impressions: 313,293,988
Attention Score: 91.66
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 1,115
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: CBS, ESPN
Creative Versions: 40
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.48M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 01/17/19

$4.04M – Stuber

Impressions: 221,571,347
Attention Score: 93.44
Attention Index: 117
National Airings: 1,340
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ESPN, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.47M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/07/19

$3.82M – Yesterday

Impressions: 203,883,358
Attention Score: 92.08
Attention Index: 100
National Airings: 805
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.53M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 03/11/19

$3.62M – The Lion King

Impressions: 175,768,614
Attention Score: 91.78
Attention Index: 96
National Airings: 685
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.36M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 11/22/18

$2.62M – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Impressions: 48,118,542
Attention Score: 97.31
Attention Index: 166
National Airings: 101
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: NBC, MSNBC
Creative Versions: 2
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.55M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 03/20/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/24/2019 and 06/30/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

