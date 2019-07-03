‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.23 million through Sunday for 1,115 national ad airings on 44 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 24-30. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia Pictures prioritized spend across networks including CBS, ESPN and Nick, and during programming such as “Big Brother,” “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Loud House.”

Just behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Stuber,” which saw 1,340 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.04 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday” (EMV $3.82 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “The Lion King” ($3.62 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ($2.62 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has the best iSpot Attention Index (166) in the ranking, getting 66% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).