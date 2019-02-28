×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spatial Audio App Traverse to Launch at SXSW With Immersive Elvis Experience

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vrai Pictures

Forget VR headsets: The next frontier for immersive storytelling may be your headphones, thanks to a new spatial audio platform that New York-based Vrai Pictures is set to unveil at SXSW next month. Traverse, as the platform is called, allows users to map their surroundings with the help of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology, and then explore immersive audio experiences in their own living rooms.

One of the first experiences to be powered by the new platform is called “From Elvis in Memphis.” It allows users to experience the music of the King of Rock and Roll by walking through a physical space, with Traverse’s app making it spatially sound like they’re in the studio with Elvis himself.

“In the middle of a performance, you can walk right up to him. You can also walk up to any of the other band members,” said Vrai Pictures founder Jessica Brillhart. “The music suddenly shows a dimensionality that was always there but couldn’t be experienced. It just needed the creative insight, the right platform, the tools, and the technology to be realized.”

Vrai Pictures developed the experience in partnership with Antfood, a creative audio studio based in New York, and is launching it together with Sony Music to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the release of the “From Elvis in Memphis” album.

Related

Additionally, Vrai is also debuting a second audio experience called “The Arm of InSight” on Traverse that has been produced in partnership with NASA. Both experiences will be shown at SXSW, and also become available as part of a limited release of the Traverse app on the App Store on March 12.

Brillhart told Variety during a recent interview that her company is already working with other artists on immersive audio experiences to be released on Traverse in the future. “We want to work with all sorts of people,” she said. “The end goal is to have a platform for anyone to use.”

Before founding Vrai Pictures a year ago, Brillhart worked for around 8 years for Google, where she produced some of the first immersive content for the company’s Cardboard and Jump platforms. Through that work, she experienced first-hand how challenging it can be to bring a new medium to the masses, down to technical issues like large file sizes required for 360-degree videos. “VR is hard for a lot of reasons,” she said.

Immersive audio could be a lot more accessible, Brillhart argued. Ultimately, Traverse could become “a bit of a gateway drug for the world of immersive,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Digital

  • Black Panther

    Marvel to Create Episodic Superhero Stories Based on Black Panther, Thor and Other Characters

    Disney’s Marvel Entertainment is extending its superhero franchises — including Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow and Jessica Jones — into serialized fiction. Marvel inked a pact with digital book startup Serial Box, under which the companies will collaborate to create original stories designed for consumption on smartphones in either audiobook or e-book format. Thor, the [...]

  • Immersive Audio Platform Traverse to Debut

    Spatial Audio App Traverse to Launch at SXSW With Immersive Elvis Experience

    Forget VR headsets: The next frontier for immersive storytelling may be your headphones, thanks to a new spatial audio platform that New York-based Vrai Pictures is set to unveil at SXSW next month. Traverse, as the platform is called, allows users to map their surroundings with the help of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology, and [...]

  • SXSW: Japan's NHK Offers Pre-Olympic VR

    SXSW: Japan's NHK Offers Pre-Olympic VR Trip Back to 1964 Tokyo

    Japan’s NHK is to launch a virtual reality experience “The Time Machine” that it will unveil next month at the SXSW convention. By taking users back to 1964, the last time that the Olympic Games were held in Tokyo, it is intended as a celebration of the Japanese capital in the lead up to next [...]

  • De La Soul Claim They’ll Get

    De La Soul Claim They’ll Get Just 10% of Streaming Revenue From Classic Albums

    De La Soul’s 1989 debut “3 Feet High and Rising” is widely acknowledged as one of hip-hop’s all-time classic albums, yet it and several other releases from the group’s catalog have not been legally available on streaming services due to longstanding complications over sample clearances (or the lack thereof). And even 30 years later, as [...]

  • Hulu-Logo

    Disney in Active Talks With AT&T to Acquire WarnerMedia's 10% Hulu Stake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney wants to get even more control over Hulu: The company is in active discussions with AT&T to acquire the 10% stake that WarnerMedia owns in the streaming joint venture, Variety has learned. A knowledgeable source confirmed the talks, which come as Disney heads down the homestretch in gaining regulatory approvals to buy 20th Century [...]

  • TikTok screenshot

    TikTok to Pay Record $5.7 Million FTC Fine for Alleged Violations of Children's Privacy Law

    The company behind TikTok, the popular short-form video app that incorporated Musical.ly last year, has agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it illegally collected personal info from children. According to the FTC, it’s the largest civil penalty ever obtained by the agency in a children’s privacy case. The FTC’s [...]

  • Sling TV

    Sling TV Discounts Base Plans to $15 a Month

    Dish’s internet TV service Sling TV is introducing significant discounts as part of a tax day promotion: Both of the service’s base plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, are available for $15 a month for 3 months, as opposed to the usual $25 per month price tag. Consumers can combine the two packages for just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad