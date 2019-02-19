SoundCloud Launches Tool to Distribute Music to Other Streaming Services

SoundCloud today announced a new distribution tool that enables artists to distribute their music to other streaming services. The feature, currently in open beta the service’s Pro and Pro Unlimited platforms, means that artists can upload their music to SoundCloud competitors including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and Instagram.

“Creators using the SoundCloud Premier distribution feature keep 100% of their rights, keep 100% of their distribution royalties from third-party services, and pay no distribution fees,” the announcement promises.

“Only SoundCloud empowers creators with a unified platform to instantly upload and share, connect with fans in real-time and get paid for their work everywhere — both on SoundCloud and across other leading music services,” said SoundCloud CEO Kerry Trainor. “Creators can now spend less time and money jumping between different tools, and more time making music, connecting with fans and growing their careers first on SoundCloud.”

Over the course of the next few months, creators will see new functionality added to the monetization toolset. Creators who meet the following criteria are eligible to participate in the open beta:

SoundCloud Pro or Pro Unlimited subscriber

Has original music, and owns or controls all applicable rights

18 years old or age of majority in their country

No copyright strikes at time of enrollment

At least 1,000 plays in the past month from countries where SoundCloud listener subscriptions and advertising are available (US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand)

Eligible creators will be notified via email and in-product notifications beginning today, according to the announcement.