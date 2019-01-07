×
Rainn Wilson's SoulPancake Taps Jordan Allen, Mick DiMaria for Key Executive Roles

Todd Spangler

soulpancake - jordan allen, mick dimaria
CREDIT: Courtesy of SoulPancake

SoulPancake, the Participant Media-owned media company founded by actor Rainn Wilson, has expanded its executive roster with the hire of Jordan Allen as senior VP of revenue, strategy and operations and Mick DiMaria as VP, creative director.

Allen (above left) will report to SoulPancake CEO Shabnam Mogharabi and DiMaria (right) will report to SoulPancake SVP and head of creative Golriz Lucina.

Allen joins SoulPancake from PopSugar Studios, where he served as SVP and previously was a producer at the company during his seven-year tenure. After leaving PopSugar in February 2018, he formed an independent video consulting firm. In his new role at SoulPancake, Allen will oversee the day-to-day business operations and guide the company’s strategic initiatives.

DiMaria previously consulted for entertainment and advertising companies including 20th Century Fox, Battery and Jam City. Prior to that, DiMaria was creative director at ad agency 72andSunny where he worked on the anti-tobacco “Truth” campaign targeted at U.S. teens.

Founded in 2009, SoulPancake develops content for digital platforms and television. Last year, it debuted several original series such as “Board of Dating” with Tastemade and marked its foray into live events with two sold-out SoulPancake Live shows. SoulPancake also recently relocated its headquarters to Participant Media’s Beverly Hills offices, a little over two years after Participant acquired the company.

“Jordan and Mick will play an integral role in building off last year’s momentum as we head into 2019. Their expertise will help us continue our role as a leader in the creative content space and help us grow our meaningful brand,” Mogharabi said in announcing their hires.

