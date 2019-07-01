Sony’s PlayStation Vue Hikes Prices of Internet TV Service by $5 per Month — For Second Year in Row

Citing the rising cost of TV programming, Sony said the PlayStation Vue internet-delivered pay TV service will be increasing by $5 per month.

It’s deja vue for PS Vue customers: The price hikes come almost exactly one year after Sony raised rates by the same amount in July 2018. The 2019 increases come after Sony recently renewed carriage deals with NBCUniversal, AMC Networks, WarnerMedia and Discovery.

And it’s continuing proof that “virtual” pay-TV providers aren’t immune from the steady uptick in programming costs that have long angered cable and satellite TV subscribers. In the past year, YouTube TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Hulu With Live TV, Dish’s Sling TV and FuboTV have each hiked prices.

The new pricing for PlayStation Vue is effective starting Monday (July 1) for new customers. Existing customers will keep their current price for at least 30 days; they will see the new prices beginning on their first billing cycle on or after July 31.

Under the new pricing, PS Vue’s entry-level Access package costs $49.99 per month, the same as YouTube TV’s and DirecTV Now’s current standard pricing. PlayStation Vue’s Core tier is $54.99, Elite is $64.99; and Ultra is $84.99 a month.

“We will continue to focus on making PS Vue the premier destination for live TV streaming, with top networks including HBO, FX, HGTV, ESPN, and NFL Network, in addition to over 650 local broadcast stations,” Sony said in a blog post about the new rates.

In announcing the rate increases, Sony called out the recent addition of beIN Sports to the PS Vue lineup, and noted that it plans to soon add NHL Network and ACC Network.