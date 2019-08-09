×

Sony Music’s Podcast JV, Three Uncanny Four Productions, Makes Key Hires Ahead of Planned 2020 Debut

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam-Davidson-Laura-Mayer-Sony-Music
CREDIT: Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment’s new podcast venture with Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer — named Three Uncanny Four Productions — has made several key hires and plans to debut its first shows in 2020.

Variety first reported on Sony Music’s deal with Davidson and Mayer to form the JV.

Three Uncanny Four is in the process of setting up offices in Brooklyn. It has gone into production on several new series and soon will be announcing a slate of programming for 2020. Sony Music, in its first dive into the burgeoning podcast space, inked a deal in May with Davidson, a New Yorker staff writer and co-founder of NPR’s “Planet Money,” and Mayer, who has worked at Stitcher, Panoply Media and WNYC.

Initial hires at Three Uncanny Four include: showrunner Dan Bobkoff, formerly of Business Insider, where he created and hosted podcast “Household Name,” who also previously worked at NPR and American Public Media’s “Marketplace”; senior producer T. J. Raphael, formerly of Slate, WNYC and PRI; and senior producer Khrista Rypl, who produced “The Shrink Next Door” from Wondery and has previously worked with ESPN, Gimlet Media, The Atlantic, WNYC and American Public Media. Three Uncanny Four also has hired junior researcher Jack Panyard.

For now, Three Uncanny Four is mum on the specific shows it is producing. Previously, Davidson and Mayer said the company would span across multiple genres, in both scripted and unscripted formats, and include both weekly series and limited series. Sony Music owns 50% of the venture and is investing an undisclosed sum. Davidson and Mayer each hold a 25% stake.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Takes on Spotify With Free Analytics Tool for Artists

    On Thursday Apple Music brought its free analytics tool, Apple Music for Artists, out of beta and officially into the world. The product, available to verified musicians and their reps, is available on desktop or iOS devices and uses Apple Music streaming data to give artists a picture of their global impact and industry milestones. It’s metrics [...]

  • Activision Q2 2019 Results Above Expectations,

    Activision Blizzard Q2 Beats Outlook, But Not Last Year's Second Quarter

    Down may not be the new up after all: Activision Blizzard celebrated its Q2 2019 earnings as a success story Thursday, with CEO Bobby Kotick saying: “Our second quarter results exceeded our prior outlook for both revenue and earnings per share.” But while the results were considerably better than the company’s previous outlook for the [...]

  • Glow - Brian Elieson & Amira

    Podcast-Payment Startup Glow Raises $2.3 Million From Greycroft, Nas, Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo and Others

    Glow Technologies, a startup whose platform lets podcast creators set up payment options for fans to fund their shows, has raised $2.3 million in seed financing from backers including venture-capital firm Greycroft, rap artist Nas and Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo investment company. Greycroft led the round with participation from WndrCo, Norwest Venture Partners, PSL Ventures, and [...]

  • Gayle Fuguitt

    Gayle Fuguitt to Exit Foursquare After Acquisition of Snap's Placed Location-Based Ad Unit

    Marketing veteran Gayle Fuguitt is leaving as Foursquare’s chief of customer insight and innovation and will form her own consulting firm. Her departure comes after Foursquare in May 2019 announced a $150 million round of funding and the acquisition of Placed, a location-based ad attribution platform, from Snap. For over the past two years, Fuguitt [...]

  • Facebook

    Facebook to Test Selling Video Subscriptions

    Facebook is dipping its toes into the subscription VOD waters — as an aggregator and reseller. The social giant is launching what it’s describing as a small-scale test to sell subscription VOD services directly to users. Initially, the Facebook video subscriptions will be available for four services: BBC and ITV’s BritBox, CollegeHumor’s Dropout, MotorTrend App [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad