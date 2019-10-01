×

Sony Chops PlayStation Now Monthly Price by 50%

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
PlayStation Now
CREDIT: Sony

Facing new competition for consumers’ entertainment spending, Sony is slashing the price of the PlayStation Now game-subscription service — with the monthly tier now starting at $9.99, down from $19.99 previously.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also said PlayStation Now will add new limited-time titles such as “Grand Theft Auto V” and “God of War” to its lineup of more than 800 games available on the service.

The move comes after Apple and Google each launched app subscription services priced at $4.99 per month: Apple Arcade includes over 100 exclusive game titles, and Google bowed the $5-per-month app subscription service with access to more than 350 games and apps. Other game subscription plans include Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, regularly priced at $14.99 per month for 100 titles, including “PUBG,” “Minecraft,” and “Gears of War 4.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment said the new pricing is “keeping in line with pricing for other entertainment streaming services,” implying that it’s feeling pressure not only from Apple and Google’s new offerings but services like Netflix and Hulu, and the forthcoming Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus. Launched in 2014, PlayStation Now is available on PlayStation 4 console systems and PCs.

With the pricing changes, SIE is adding new quarterly and/or annual subscription plans in territories where that wasn’t available before. The new pricing by region, which current customers will see in their next billing cycle, is as follows:

  • U.S.: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly (previously $19.99 / $44.99 / $99.99)
  • EU: €9.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly (previously €14.99/ NA / €99.99)
  • U.K.: £8.99 monthly / £22.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly (from £12.99 / NA / £84.99)
  • Japan: ¥1,180 monthly / ¥2,980 quarterly / ¥6,980 yearly (from ¥2,500 / ¥5,900/ NA)

The reduced pricing also comes after PlayStation Now’s recent expansion to cover 19 territories. With the expanded reach, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it’s launching the first global marketing campaign for PlayStation Now slated to run across broadcast TV and digital outlines (watch the spot below).

New games launching Tuesday on PlayStation Now for a limited time are: Santa Monica Studio’s “God of War”; Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto V”; Such Punch Productions’ “Infamous Second Son”; and Naughty Dog’s “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.” Each of these four titles will be available from Oct. 1, 2019, until Jan. 2, 2020. SIE said PlayStation Now will add a “refreshed selection of marquee games” available for a limited period. (Note that “Grand Theft Auto V” is available to download and stream via PS Now at launch, while “Grand Theft Auto Online” and “Rockstar Games Social Club” will be available for users who download “GTAV” at launch.)

Watch Sony’s new PS Now television ad:

More Digital

  • Pandora logo

    Pandora Revamps Mobile App With New Discovery Section, Customizable Stations

    Pandora is unveiling a major refresh to its mobile app that puts a bigger emphasis on discovery, while also giving users an easy way to fine-tune their favorite stations. The new app is launching for both iOS and Android devices, and will be available to all mobile users in the coming weeks. The revamp of [...]

  • PlayStation Now

    Sony Chops PlayStation Now Monthly Price by 50%

    Facing new competition for consumers’ entertainment spending, Sony is slashing the price of the PlayStation Now game-subscription service — with the monthly tier now starting at $9.99, down from $19.99 previously. Sony Interactive Entertainment also said PlayStation Now will add new limited-time titles such as “Grand Theft Auto V” and “God of War” to its [...]

  • Dawn Reese - UM

    Former StyleHaul Exec Dawn Reese Joins UM as Managing Director of Agency's Content Studio

    IPG Mediabrands’s UM media and marketing agency tapped Dawn Reese, formerly a top exec at RTL Group’s now-defunct StyleHaul, to head UM Studios. Reese has been named senior VP, managing director of UM Studios, the agency’s creative content unit. She is based in L.A. and reports to Brendan Gaul, UM’s global chief content officer and [...]

  • Kino Lorber

    Film News Roundup: Arthouse Specialist Kino Lorber Launches Digital Platform

    In today’s film news roundup, Kino Lorber has started a VOD platform, Tony Todd is starring in a horror-comedy, the Red Nation International Film Festival sets its lineup and ballet dancer Kirsten Bloom Allen starts a production company. VOD DISTRIBUTION Arthouse distribution specialist Kino Lorber is launching VOD platform Kino Now with more than 600 [...]

  • Modern Love

    What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019

    October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20. For [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad