Sony Chops PlayStation Now Monthly Price by 50%

Facing new competition for consumers’ entertainment spending, Sony is slashing the price of the PlayStation Now game-subscription service — with the monthly tier now starting at $9.99, down from $19.99 previously.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also said PlayStation Now will add new limited-time titles such as “Grand Theft Auto V” and “God of War” to its lineup of more than 800 games available on the service.

The move comes after Apple and Google each launched app subscription services priced at $4.99 per month: Apple Arcade includes over 100 exclusive game titles, and Google bowed the $5-per-month app subscription service with access to more than 350 games and apps. Other game subscription plans include Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, regularly priced at $14.99 per month for 100 titles, including “PUBG,” “Minecraft,” and “Gears of War 4.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment said the new pricing is “keeping in line with pricing for other entertainment streaming services,” implying that it’s feeling pressure not only from Apple and Google’s new offerings but services like Netflix and Hulu, and the forthcoming Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus. Launched in 2014, PlayStation Now is available on PlayStation 4 console systems and PCs.

With the pricing changes, SIE is adding new quarterly and/or annual subscription plans in territories where that wasn’t available before. The new pricing by region, which current customers will see in their next billing cycle, is as follows:

U.S.: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly (previously $19.99 / $44.99 / $99.99)

EU: €9.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly (previously €14.99/ NA / €99.99)

U.K.: £8.99 monthly / £22.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly (from £12.99 / NA / £84.99)

Japan: ¥1,180 monthly / ¥2,980 quarterly / ¥6,980 yearly (from ¥2,500 / ¥5,900/ NA)

The reduced pricing also comes after PlayStation Now’s recent expansion to cover 19 territories. With the expanded reach, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it’s launching the first global marketing campaign for PlayStation Now slated to run across broadcast TV and digital outlines (watch the spot below).

New games launching Tuesday on PlayStation Now for a limited time are: Santa Monica Studio’s “God of War”; Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto V”; Such Punch Productions’ “Infamous Second Son”; and Naughty Dog’s “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.” Each of these four titles will be available from Oct. 1, 2019, until Jan. 2, 2020. SIE said PlayStation Now will add a “refreshed selection of marquee games” available for a limited period. (Note that “Grand Theft Auto V” is available to download and stream via PS Now at launch, while “Grand Theft Auto Online” and “Rockstar Games Social Club” will be available for users who download “GTAV” at launch.)

Watch Sony’s new PS Now television ad: