Sony Crackle Nabs ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Esports Documentary Streaming Rights

Crackle - To Win it All The Road to The Six Invitational - Rainbow Six Siege
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle has secured exclusive streaming rights to Ubisoft’s esports documentary “To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational,” following three pro players of “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” shooter as they head to the title’s biggest tournament of the year.

The free streaming network is slated to bow the documentary Friday, Jan. 25, ahead of the Feb. 16 Six Invitational in Montreal, Canada. The doc will screen in 20 Cinemark theaters on Jan. 24, one day before it hits Crackle (available only in the U.S.).

“To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational” follows three top “Rainbow Six Siege” players from around the world: Pengu (a member of the G2 Esports team), Canadian (Evil Geniuses), and ziGueira (Team Liquid). The documentary goes behind the scenes with the trio as they try to balance their lives, relationships and training — all while chasing the chance to compete in the Six Invitational and win the $1 million prize pool.

In Ubisoft’s “Rainbow Six Siege,” which boasts over 40 million registered players, teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. The title provides access to dozens of “Operators,” characters inspired by real-world counterintelligence agents.

The documentary joins other curated and original programming on the ad-supported Sony Crackle service — which Sony Pictures Television has been shopping around for several months, as it tries to find a strategic partner for the U.S. business. Separately, last week SPT shut down the Crackle Latin America subscription-video business after shuttering Crackle Canada in 2018. SPT still operates a free, ad-supported Crackle service in Australia.

“To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational” is produced by Artifact Nonfiction. The film is directed by documentary filmmaker David Grabias. It’s executive produced by Gary Keith, Ryan Peterson and Anne Edgar, with Jon Bailey, Katherine Bamford and Bryce Brentlinger serving as producers.

Watch the trailer for the documentary:

