×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Crackle Had Q1 Revenue of $11 Million, Operating Profit of $3.5 Million

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sony_Crackle_Logo

For the first time, financial results for Sony Pictures Television’s Crackle have been made public — and the free, over-the-top streaming network appeared to be in the black, at least for the first quarter of 2019.

The disclosure came from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which this week assumed control of Crackle as majority owner under its joint venture with Sony, as first reported by Variety. The deal closed May 14.

CSS Entertainment, a subsidiary of the company that owns the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book franchise, provided pro-forma estimates that included Crackle, as if the service had been part of the company’s business for that period, in reporting its Q1 2019 results.

According to the unaudited financial results, Crackle took in revenue of approximately $11 million for Q1 and had operating income of $3.5 million, as well as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.4 million.

Related

Industry sources have said that Crackle was burning through significant amounts of cash. It’s possible that the results as reported by CSS Entertainment exclude certain off-balance-sheet investments or content costs.

CSS Entertainment chairman and CEO Bill Rouhana, in announcing the results Wednesday, said it presented the pro-forma results “to allow investors to understand the impact of the Crackle transaction. We believe the estimated pro forma information presented herein is the best currently available indicator of our business and validates our excitement for, and demonstrate the potential of, the joint venture.”

The question is, with the transition to the new joint venture, whether Crackle will continue to deliver the same levels of performance. Rouhana has told investors he intends to cut back Crackle’s operating costs under the new joint venture.

Without Crackle, CSS Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was $2.5 million — a 58% decrease from $6.0 million in the year-ago period. The company said the year-over-year decrease was the result of “an exceptionally successful first quarter in 2018 due to episode completions getting pushed from Q4 2017 into Q1 2018 and also due to a successful film that generated significant revenue in the distribution business in Q1 2018.” The company’s adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was -$900,000 compared to $1.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.

CSS Entertainment previously said it expects Crackle to more than double overall revenue. In 2018, CSS Entertainment reported sales of $27.8 million.

Under the terms of the deal, CSS Entertainment issued Sony the right to purchase 4 million shares of Class A common stock of CSS Entertainment at various prices.

Sony Pictures Television and CSS Entertainment are calling the new venture “Crackle Plus.” They currently don’t own the rights to crackleplus.com but CSS Entertainment claims this is a non-issue because that won’t be the consumer-facing brand.

CSS Entertainment will continue to run Crackle as a free, ad-supported VOD service, consolidating operations with its other ad-supported platforms including Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, Espanolflix and Truli, as well as subscription VOD platform Pivotshare.

Under the deal with SPT, TV series and movies from the studio’s library will be licensed to Crackle Plus. Rights to Crackle’s originals, which have included “The Oath” from executive producer 50 Cent and “SuperMansion,” a stop-motion animated series featuring Bryan Cranston, will be retained by SPT but will be made available for licensing to the joint venture.

All told, Crackle Plus in the U.S. has a combined audience of nearly 10 million monthly active users and over 26 million registered users (combining Crackle and the other AVOD networks). The OTT venture has access to over 38,000 combined hours of programming, including access to SPT’s library assets. CSS Entertainment plans to bring at least two original series — “Hidden Heroes,” originally slated for CBS, and “Going From Broke,” a financial show about of millennials executive produced by Ashton Kutcher — to its own AVOD networks.

In 2008, Rouhana, who previously founded and was CEO of telecom provided Winstar Communications, acquired Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC from Mark Victor Hansen and Jack Canfield, the creators of the best-selling “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series. Privately held Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC is the parent company of CSS Entertainment, whose shares are Nasdaq-traded.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Digital

  • Sony_Crackle_Logo

    Sony Crackle Had Q1 Revenue of $11 Million, Operating Profit of $3.5 Million

    For the first time, financial results for Sony Pictures Television’s Crackle have been made public — and the free, over-the-top streaming network appeared to be in the black, at least for the first quarter of 2019. The disclosure came from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which this week assumed control of Crackle as majority [...]

  • Oculus Quest Will Have YouTube VR

    YouTube VR App Coming to Oculus Quest

    YouTube is bringing its virtual reality (VR) app to Facebook’s Oculus Quest headset. The Google-owned video service announced Thursday that its VR app would be available on the Quest when the headset launches later this month. YouTube VR is already available on the Oculus Go and Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Playstation VR and HTC Vive [...]

  • Kevin Reilly

    Kevin Reilly Signs New Deal With WarnerMedia, Takes Over TruTV

    Kevin Reilly has signed a new four-year deal with WarnerMedia that will keep him at the company through 2022 and expand his oversight of its basic cable networks. Reilly will now oversee the TruTV cabler in addition to running TNT and TBS, and serving as chief content officer of direct-to-consumer for WarnerMedia. Chris Linn, who [...]

  • NBC's 'Dateline' Will Press Into Podcasts

    NBC's 'Dateline' Will Press Into Podcasts (EXCLUSIVE)

    The long-running newsmagazine “Dateline” is about to explore a mystery that can’t be neatly wrapped in the one or two hours NBC typically devotes to the program: Can a TV-news staple flourish in the world of podcasts? Producers hope so. NBC News today launched “13 Alibis,” a twisty audio-based tale of a man, Richard Rosario, [...]

  • Disenchantment-Part-2-Netflix

    Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment' Part 2 Premiere Date Set on Netflix

    The second half of the first season of “Disenchantment,” from “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, will be sailing to Netflix subscribers this September. The 10-episode part 2 of season 1 of the animated “un-fairytale” comedy launches Friday, Sept. 20, exclusively on Netflix worldwide. “Dying for more ‘Disenchantment’ but perhaps your memory is a bit… cloudy? [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad