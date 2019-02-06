×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sonos Sold Close to $0.5B in Smart Speakers During Holiday Quarter, Posts Record Profit

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Smart speaker maker Sonos had a very good holiday quarter: The company booked revenues of $496 million during its fiscal first quarter of 2019, which ended on December 29 2018. The company also had the most profitable quarter in its history, bringing in $61.7 million of net income, or earnings per share of $0.55.

Both number surpassed analyst expectations, who had expected the company to post revenues of $490 million, and earnings of $0.41 per share.

“We made good progress this quarter towards our goal of driving sustainable, profitable growth over the long-term,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence in his letter to investors Wednesday.

Sonos attributed much of that success to the growth to its home theater products, with sales of the Sonos Beam lifting the entire segment 87% in terms of devices sold, while attributing to a 42% growth of home theater speaker revenues. Interestingly, Sonos now generates nearly as much revenue with home theater speakers as with its other smart speakers.

Sales of its traditional smart speakers were down by 11%, which Sonos attributed to the decision to remove the aging Play:3 speaker from its line-up. Sales of the Play:5 apparently also declined, something the company attributed to the fact that the device isn’t voice-capable. In contrast, activations of the voice-enabled Sonos One speaker were up over 50% year-over-year.

Related

However, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence also seemed cognizant of the fact that his company’s speakers still were a lot more expensive than some competing products, writing in his letter to investors:

“We saw voice adoption begin to accelerate in Europe this holiday season, particularly as Google brought The Google Assistant to several European countries. However, similar to last year’s trends in the United States where the overwhelming majority of products were priced below $100, product volumes in Europe were skewed heavily to low-priced speakers.”

The company could have an answer to consumers looking for lower-priced speakers later this year: In August, Ikea will start to sell speaker products powered by Sonos-made electronics and software in its stores.

The Swedish company is expected to pay Sonos licensing and component fees, but the bigger impact could be the added customer base. The furniture giant has thus far kept mum on exact price points, but its speakers are expected to be budget-priced. Add the fact that Ikea has a massive retail footprint, and Sonos could soon see a whole lot of new users – who may ultimately turn to Sonos to add other speakers to their home.

“Through our partnership with Ikea, we’ll be able to reach new homes in new countries at a new price point, with products that integrate seamlessly into the overall Sonos experience,” Spence told Variety Wednesday.

Speaking of customers: Sonos also used its earnings report to give investors an update on its total install base. Sonos customers had registered nearly 22.7 million products in over 8 million households globally by the end of December, the company disclosed Wednesday. Over the holiday quarter, Sonos sold a total of 2,384,581 products, which included accessories.

Finally, Sonos also disclosed Wednesday that its longtime chief financial officer Mike Giannetto will be leaving this year. “Mike has been instrumental in getting us to a place of financial stability and operational excellence,” said Spence in his letter to investors. “He’s built a strong team that will serve Sonos for many years to come.”

Earlier this week, Sonos announced the launch of a new partnership with Sonace, a company known for its in-wall and in-ceiling audio products that are often pre-installed in newly-built homes. As part of that partnership, the two companies will begin to sell Sonos-optimized in-ceiling, in-wall and outdoor speakers this month.

A speaker that works outside of the home is a first for Sonos, but it likely won’t be the last. Spence has for some time talked about his desire to bring Sonos beyond the home. Bloomberg recently reported that Sonos may even build its own headphones. The company declined to comment on that report, but Spence hinted in his letter to investors at some upcoming surprises, writing: “We’ve got an exciting year ahead, and as always, we’re working on a few new things that we’re excited to share with the world before too long.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Digital

  • Calm-meditation-app

    CAA Invests in Meditation-App Calm's $88 Million Funding Round

    CAA has bought a piece of serenity: The agency participated in the $88 million Series B round of investment in Calm, a fast-growing meditation app. The funding brings Calm to $116 million raised to date and values the company at $1 billion — making it a “unicorn” in Silicon Valley parlance. The funding round was [...]

  • Dawn-Ostroff-Spotify

    Spotify Looking at 'Broad Range' of Podcast M&A Deals, Content Chief Dawn Ostroff Says

    Dawn Ostroff’s inbox is going to get flooded with over-the-transom pitches from podcast content and tech companies hoping to become part of Spotify’s new $500 million podcasting push. Spotify signaled that it’s a major buyer in the podcast biz, announcing all-cash deals Wednesday to buy Gimlet Media and Anchor. All told, Spotify said it expects to [...]

  • Oculus Go Porn Edition With Pre-Loaded

    You Can Now Buy an Oculus Go VR Headset Pre-Loaded With Porn

    Adult publisher Badoink wants to make it easier for people to consume porn in virtual reality (VR): The company has started to sell Oculus Go VR headsets pre-loaded with adult content with a program it calls “Porn in a Box” (website not safe for work). The X-rated Oculus Go headsets sell for $300, which is [...]

  • Himalaya Launches Podcast Platform With $100

    Podcast Platform Himalaya Raises $100 Million, Launches Apps With Tipping Function

    San Francisco-based podcasting startup Himalaya Media has raised $100 million in funding to establish itself as a new force in the podcast distribution space. The company has launched apps for Android and iOS, and is getting ready to roll out a series of exclusive shows. Himalaya’s main investor is Ximalaya, China’s biggest spoken word audio [...]

  • David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel

    'BlacKkKlansman' Writers Tapped for College-Hoops Drama Series at Gunpowder & Sky

    Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” have teamed with studio Gunpowder & Sky to develop “Madness,” a drama series about the world of college basketball. “Madness” follows the corrupt inner workings of a prestigious college basketball program through the eyes of its new assistant coach, and the repercussions the team faces [...]

  • Perkins-Miller-Fandom

    Fandom Names StubHub Exec Perkins Miller CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Community fan-culture platform Fandom has hired Perkins Miller, a longtime digital-media and technology exec who most recently led StubHub’s Americas operations, as CEO. He assumes the role at Fandom from interim CEO Andrew Doyle, director at TPG Capital. Miller will be based out of Fandom’s San Francisco headquarters beginning Feb. 11. Fandom’s corporate name is Wikia [...]

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify Buys Podcast Startups Gimlet Media and Anchor, Plans Up to $500M in Acquisitions in 2019

    Spotify is best known as a music-streaming service — and now it’s placing a big new bet on building a podcasting empire. On Wednesday, Spotify announced all-cash deals to acquire Gimlet Media, the podcast producer whose shows include “Homecoming,” “StartUp” and “Reply All,” and Anchor, which offers tools for podcast creation, publishing, and monetization. Terms [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad