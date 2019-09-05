×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sonos Unveils Battery-Powered Move Speaker, Sonos One SL Without Mic

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sonos Move
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonos

Sonos is embracing the outdoors: The smart speaker maker unveiled its first-ever portable speaker Thursday. The speaker, dubbed Move, is a major departure for the company, as it is also the first Sonos product to embrace Bluetooth.

In addition to the Move, Sonos also introduced a new version of its Sonos One speaker Thursday that comes without far-field microphones on board. And finally, the company introduced a successor to its Connect product, dubbed Port, that allows consumers to bring multi-room audio to any existing speaker system.

The introduction of the new hardware was a bit anti-climactic for Sonos; most of the details about the Sonos Move and Sonos One SL products had already leaked before the official announcement. Still, the introduction of the Move in particular represents a major step for Sonos towards embracing new audiences and use cases.

“For the first time, you can take Sonos anywhere,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. “Move marks the beginning of a new era for Sonos—one where brilliant sound not only fills your home, but extends to every part of your day.”

Related

The Sonos Move features an integrated battery that promises playback time of up to 10 hours, and can be recharged with a charging base that ships with the product.

When within reach of a known Wifi network, the Move can be controlled with voice commands via Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant. And when on the go, consumers can switch to Bluetooth streaming to keep the music playing.

The Move is also the first Sonos speaker to support automatic Trueplay tuning, which essentially means that the speaker monitors the sound of the room it is placed in and then adjusts the output accordingly — a feature that’s similar to the way Apple’s Homepod and Google’s Home Max speaker adjust their sound.

And just like the Homepod, Sonos is also aiming for the upper end of the market: The Sonos Move is priced $399 — a lot more than your average Bluetooth speaker. However, Sonos has had a lot of success with selling additional products to its existing customer base, and the company is clearly betting that these customers will embrace the Move as well.

In many ways, the new Sonos One SL is also meant to appeal to existing Sonos customers. Anyone who already has a Sonos One can add the One SL for stereo sound without adding another device with microphones to the same room. Likewise, Sonos Beam owners can snap up a pair one One SLs for surround sound without adding additional unnecessary mics to their setup.

The Sonos One SL is launching on September 12 for $179. The device will effectively replace the company’s Play:1 speaker, with a spokesperson telling Variety that it would remove the Play:1 from its line-up once the current inventory is sold out.

Finally, the new Sonos Port effectively replaces the Sonos Connect with a smaller footprint, and a design that mirrors that of the revamped Sonos Amp that the company launched last year. The Sonos Connect will start selling to professional installers this month, and launch more broadly with a $399 price tag early next year.

 

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Sonos Move

    Sonos Unveils Battery-Powered Move Speaker, Sonos One SL Without Mic

    Sonos is embracing the outdoors: The smart speaker maker unveiled its first-ever portable speaker Thursday. The speaker, dubbed Move, is a major departure for the company, as it is also the first Sonos product to embrace Bluetooth. In addition to the Move, Sonos also introduced a new version of its Sonos One speaker Thursday that [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Watch Signs Video Partnerships With News Publishers in Europe

    Facebook Watch has signed video partnerships with France’s Le Monde, Germany’s Axel Springer and Sweden’s Expressen, among other news outlets, to deliver original content and continue building a globally diverse slate. “The internet has fundamentally changed how news publishers reach their audiences. We know that shows by established publishers resonate with people on Watch,” Jesper [...]

  • google search movie discovery

    Google Revamps Movies & TV Show Search on Mobile

    Google is rolling out a new way to search for movies and TV shows on mobile devices. Launching in the U.S. first, the new search gives mobile phone users a full-screen experience with personalized recommendations that can be fine-tuned with Tinder-style swiping. “When you search for things like “good shows to watch” or “what to [...]

  • Glen Basner Filmnation

    FilmNation's Glen Basner on Diversifying Beyond Movies by Focusing on Storytelling

    Glen Basner lives to make deals.  Be it Toronto or Cannes, Sundance or AFM, you’ll find the FilmNation founder in the throes of negotiations over pricing and marketing plans, schmoozing and working every angle to nail the best pact. Director Armando Iannucci, who worked with FilmNation on the upcoming “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” [...]

  • Patti Smith

    Variety Announces First 10 Storytellers to Watch Event; Patti Smith to Receive Special Honor

    Variety will partner with IFP for the first 10 Storytellers to Watch event, honoring breakout storytellers including podcasters, novelists, lyricists, playwrights, graphic novelists and brand storytellers. The event will also host a conversation with Patti Smith, who will receive the Impact in Storytelling honor.  The luncheon celebration will be held in New York City on [...]

  • MLB-NTT-partnership

    MLB Teams With Japan's NTT to Develop 'Ultra Reality Viewing' in Up to 12K Video

    Major League Baseball is working with Japan’s NTT, a global technology and business consulting firm, on a new, highly immersive live video experience for baseball fans — which they claim will be like being in person at a game. Under the multi-year technology partnership, the organizations are working to use NTT’s Ultra Reality Viewing (URV) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad