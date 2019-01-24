×
Sonos Is Reportedly Working on Smart Headphones

Janko Roettgers

Smart speaker maker Sonos is getting ready to add headphones to its product line-up, according to a new Bloomberg report. However, the product is still in its early stages, and may not debut until next year.

A Sonos spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The product under development will be wireless, over-the-ear, and offer support for multiple music services and assistants, according to Bloomberg. This suggests that the headphones will make use of much of the same software that is also being integrated into the latest speaker models made by Sonos.

After developing internet-connected speakers for many years, Sonos began to add microphones and voice control to its speakers in late 2017. The company first integrated Amazon’s Alexa assistant, and more recently announced that it would add the Google Assistant to its voice-enabled devices this year as well.

Sonos executives have for some time hinted at plans to expand beyond the home. CEO Patrick Spence said during the company’s most recent earnings call in November that it had “several products that take us outside the home” on its 3-year roadmap. A first such product is expected to ship within the next 12 months, Spence said at the time.

More From Our Brands

